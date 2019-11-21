WESTFIELD — The Hoosier Environmental Council hosted its 12th annual Greening the Statehouse Saturday.
Trine University’s environmental group, SPEAK — Students Promoting Environmental Awareness and Knowledge — was one of many to sponsor the annual gathering. The event hosted a variety of Hoosiers all dedicated to saving our planet including the keynote speaker, former South Carolina Congressman Bob Inglis, winner of the John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award.
HEC Outreach Manager Amanda Shepherd reached out to SPEAK students specifically because Angola is in Sen. Sue Glick’s district. Glick, R-LaGrange, is chair of the Indiana Natural Resources Committee, and giving students the knowledge and power to have a voice on important sustainability-related issues can help spread positive change.
Greening the Statehouse also welcomed over 500 attendees who gathered to engage with environmental public policy experts, learn about upcoming legislative issues, and network with environmental-minded Hoosiers and businesses from all across the state.
“I would describe it as eye opening and thought provoking,” said Anna Favalon, a SPEAK member who attended the event. “The speakers were all well informed, and while the topics weren’t necessarily cheerful, we were left with the hope and motivation that we can and should do better.”
HEC has worked with the SPEAK in the past by supporting Earth Fest, the area’s largest Earth Day event held in April.
