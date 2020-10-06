CHESTERTON — Indiana Audubon is partnering with the Indiana Dunes National Park to offer saw-whet owl banding demonstrations again this fall.
Owl banding demonstrations will be offered on select nights through the banding season at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.
Pre-registration is required to limit public gathering sizes. The owl banding demonstrations will run from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.
In 2020, owl banding demonstrations will follow social distancing guidelines and take place outside the visitor center. Pre-registered participants must bring their own lawn chairs, cool weather clothing and a mask.
Each demonstration begins at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. in November), and involves a chance to learn about the 10-plus-year research project at the Indiana Dunes, and an opportunity to see the tiny saw-whet owl in person.
Registration requires a $5 donation towards the research project and can be done by visiting indianaaudubon.org/events. Each demonstration night is limited to 10 people, and spaces will fill fast. Special live streaming events will also be hosted throughout the season. All banding nights are weather dependent.
For more information about the banding program and the public demonstration nights, contact executive director, Brad Bumgardner, at bbumgardner@indianaaudubon.org.
