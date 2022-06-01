Whew. May is over. It’s always a busy month. The decades I worked at the state park, the end of May mantra was always, “Whew, May is over.” It was the most hectic of the year, even considering the busy winter recreation season with Inn guests, the famous Pokagon toboggan run, winter special events … the month of May was the most demanding. We had the park seasonal training session, the state parks interpreters’ training session, school groups, longer nature center hours, special events, returning campers and Inn guests, all culminating with Memorial Day Weekend. Come June, we sighed and dug in for the summer grind.
Now retired from the park, I find the pace different, but still busy. Work is part time. The big difference is I have time to be swept along by the natural world. While working at a popular state park, the natural world came alive with spring. Things again became green, amphibians and reptiles emerged, spring ephemerals poked through last year’s brown leaves, mushrooms popped, returning birds filled the trees, mammals got busy with spring activities, and young of all species emerged.
In May I would notice these events while moving from one job to another. It’s different now. My attention can be more on the natural world. This year I felt more focused on bird migration.
There is a group of colleagues with whom I worked on a special project in the early 1990s. Every year since, this group of 12-15 gets together for three days of birding on the Lake Erie south shore in northern Ohio. Our focus is to reacquaint, reminisce, relax and bird!
I missed several years due to work but attended the past couple of years. This year we tallied 135 species, 27 of those, were the tiny warblers. Home just a couple of days, I left and joined a group of three birders from Indianapolis for an all-day Indiana birdathon fundraiser stretching from the shores of Lake Michigan to parks near West Lafayette. This group recorded 139 species over 17 straight hours of birding!
May birding while exhausting is exhilarating. We see some species that just pass through. The chance to see them can be a matter of just days before they depart. Some, such as the colorful warblers, will look much different when passing through in the fall, as they lose their colorful breeding plumage.
Now June, we can relax and just enjoy the summer birds that nest here. They like our climate, habitats, and settings. They go about nest building, egg laying, and chick rearing. We get to observe these annual tasks, sometimes from the comfort of our kitchen tables or decks.
We have more time now to pay attention to the nuances of our backyard nesters. We were so delighted with the May explosion of colors from returning orioles, grosbeaks, buntings, and resident warblers, and now we just note and enjoy them with passing interests.
We get to see and pay attention more to their daily behavior. As summer arrives, the mourning doves, phoebes, robins, bluebirds, and wrens nesting around the yard seem to grow more accustomed and accepting of me I as move among them.
With summer we see signs of nest building among orioles. I first noticed it last week. The jelly feeders frequented by orioles mostly, and some catbirds and house finches, were littered with blades of grass and other thin plant fibers. Friend John Schaust from Indianapolis confirmed the same observations at his feeders.
It is nest building time and female orioles pluck these materials to make their incredibly designed and built, tightly woven, baglike nests. When they stop by the feeder for a helping of grape jelly some of that debris gets stuck in the sticky surface and off they fly without it! It’s an amusing phenomenon. It would be like us traveling home from the lumberyard or hardware store and stopping by the town café for a bite. The difference would be we would not leave any lumber or homebuilding hardware stuck to the table.
Orioles come less frequently to June jelly feeders as they begin finding more insects and other invertebrates for nestlings now hatching in their swinging basket nests. Other birds that visit seed feeders are finding the same foods abundantly present on wild plants.
We settle in ourselves and take in summer. Summer begins June 21. It always strikes me odd that the days should start getting shorter then. It seems we just finished with the hub-bub of May and we’re not fully feeling summer doldrums or certainly the dog days. May will soon be just a memory though, and all that is wild will go about their summer business as they always have.
