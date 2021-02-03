ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Record Fish list for 2020 and many of the top catches of the year were from northeast Indiana lakes.
The Indiana Record Fish program recognizes two categories of award winners, state record fish and fish of the year. There weren't any new state records listed for 2020.
If you think you have caught a new state record fish, please follow the rules listed on the DNR's website for submitting your entry.
The weight of the fish is required for state record fish entries. If your fish is not a new state record, submit it for Fish of the Year and you may just win.
Length of the fish is required for fish-of-the-year entries and there can be a winner for each species category that the division recognizes. Winners receive a certificate and a colorful jacket patch.
Entry forms and pictures will not be returned to the angler. To enter a fish in the program, visit in.gov/dnr/fishwild/3577.htm.
Here are the top fish from northeast Indiana in 2020:
• Black crappie (tie) 18.0 inches, caught by Benjamin Kish in Bushong Lake in Noble County and Jocob Yonts in Geist Reservoir, Hamilton County.
• Pumpkinseed, 9.3 inches, caught by Keyth Voirol, Round Lake, Steuben County.
• Brown bullhead, 14.5 inches, caught by Rhys Morgan, Clear Lake, Steuben.
• Cisco, 17.3 inches, caught by Robert Ecenbarger Sr. in Little Crooked Lake, Whitley County (NOTE: Cisco is now a protected species in Indiana)
• White bass, 18.3 inches, Hoffman Lake, Kosciusko County, caught by Richard Hicks.
• Northern pike, 43 inches, caught by Scott Hebble, Adams Lake, LaGrange County.
• Spotted gar, 34 inches, caught by Tom Tymorek, Lake Webster, Kosciusko.
