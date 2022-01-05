In the nearly two and a half decades we have owned part of this old farm, we have made many changes to the landscape to restore what was here originally, pre-settlement. The process is not that complex, but the work takes time. For me it’s a labor of love, as I move through seasonal tasks and each year smile at results.
The main goal is to remove non-native, especially invasive, plants and replace them with those originally found here. Most land managers would likely agree the removal is the non-fun part, done by the hard work of pulling and digging, or the careful applying of herbicide. It’s the comparison I like to make, the breaking down and cleaning of a child’s room before returning wanted items in an organized fashion that we hope can be maintained.
Returning wanted plants is the fun part. We scatter seeds or plant plugs and pots of desirable, native species. Sowing seeds directly on the land most closely resembles what occurs in nature. I have been doing this for four decades, but more seriously while working with Blue Heron Ministries. I have learned a lot and have found great inspiration from all my BHM colleagues.
Friend and BHM coworker John Brittenham once captured my mood while describing our work to an interested audience. “I love working with seeds…” he said. I smiled.
It is true. There is something remarkably rewarding about collecting seeds of desirable species once they have flowered and fruited summer to fall. We recall the specific blooms that soaked summer’s sun and now give us seeds, each unique from all other species, as we pull or cut them from stalks and drop into buckets.
Once dried in racks or other airy settings, seeds are put into bags that line storage areas, and we smile as a woodcutter admiring stacked cords that measure his or her progress. The seeds are then cleaned and prepared for planting. Each seed is so different; some are good sized and solid, some are the size of a pepper speck, and some are with parachute hairs or sticktight bristles.
For certain projects, seeds are sown directly at the site in winter, and go through the normal cold and wet conditions they do as if they fell directly from the plant in the fall. In their new location, determined by our project, next spring, or early summer, they germinate, grow, and claim that spot as their new home.
A bit more labor intensive is putting seeds in damp sand and then in a refrigerator to simulate what occurs in the wild. Come spring, these seeds are sprinkled in potting soil in flats where they germinate and grow to seedling size and planted as plugs.
I did this for years. My Jackie humored and indulged me and this practice, as I filled our refrigerator vegetable drawers with baggies of chilled seed and sand mixes. Then last year on a BHM project we planted plugs raised by coworker John that were simply sown in flats in the fall and allowed to be outside all months leading to spring germination and seedling growth. The flats of plants were lush and beautiful. Coworker Phillip Bieberich does the same with flats of certain species set outside his greenhouse all winter.
As an aspiring student of both John and Phillip, I am doing the same this growing season. This fall, I gathered seeds from 30 species of wildflower, grass, and shrub species. Instead of the sand mix in refrigerator, I spent several days the end of December and sowed nineteen wildflower, three grass, and one woody shrub species into 1,109 plugs of potting soil. Those are now labeled and laid out in the garden to absorb winter rains, snows, and any cold temps mother nature throws at them.
Hard work? Some may think so, but not really. I arranged my workspace for a minimum of bending and unnecessary movements, as the process is very repetitive. I was working in our very comfortable garage. In the background, I had on nice holiday music. In each plug I would sprinkle a certain species’ unique seed. During the process I imagined the hoped-for emerging seedling upon successful germination.
For each species I envisioned the sites on the property I might plant them. They all had a purpose; they all had a place. I imagined how they would look in their future home as they aligned with neighboring plants and grew with natural rains or with a little help from the hose or sprinkling can.
I visualized how they would look after one year, two years, future years with an occasional prescribed fire to manage their surroundings; and in those years long after I am gone. I felt great satisfaction as I carried flat after flat from garage to garden.
It’s a new year. We hope for good health, peace, joy, love around us, and the best for family, friends, and all in the world for that matter, as we dream big. We have hope for one tiny seed as we drop it in soil. Maybe this one will make it. This one might germinate and grow. This one will make someone, someday, smile as they pass by and look down at its bloom.
