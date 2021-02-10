ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting the public to participate in a virtual webinar on permitting.
The virtual webinar will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The event will cover seawalls, piers and underwater beaches, all activity that either does or does not require a permit from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The webinar will be a discussion on the Lake Preservation Act, lakeshore activites that require a permit, the waterway inquiry request tool and where to find information on the DNR's website.
People wanting to attend need to visit https://bit.ly/3aVmo82 at the time of the event to join the meeting. Registration is not required.
