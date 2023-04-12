ALBION — Visitors to Chain O’Lakes State Park will have many improvements waiting to greet them this year.
The staff at Chain O’Lakes State Park has kept busy making improvements so that this spring we can be ready to help you Make Memories Naturally in Indiana State Parks, said information released by the park.
“We are especially excited to have finished improvements to piers and docks at this small boater’s paradise,” the information said.
The fishing pier at the canoe and kayak launch on Sand Lake was completely replaced, which will provide an excellent shoreline fishing opportunity.
Additionally, an EZ Dock with a kayak launch, like the one installed last summer at Sand Lake, will be installed at the Long Lake Boat Ramp. This improvement will make an excellent starting point for the popular Nine-Lake Challenge.
A courtesy dock was also added at the Dock Lake Boat Ramp and the docks at Miller and Norman lskes were improved as well.
Park staff have removed many hazardous trees and branches throughout the park and this spring 60 trees will be planted in the campground to replace them.
Those new trees will also replace invasive landscaping trees that are being removed to benefit native wildlife.
Another improvement visitors may notice, especially if they are staying overnight in the camping or cabin areas, is the installation of 16 new bulletin boards.
These replace damaged, outdated ones and provide park guests with information and interpretive program schedules.
Additional improvements to overnight facilities include painting and cosmetic updates and the upgrade to queen-sized beds in the cabins from full-sized beds.
