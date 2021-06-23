ESCANABA, Mich. — The largest outdoor event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is once again coming to the Escanaba State Fairgrounds.
The 59th Annual Trappers Convention/Outdoor Expo will happen July 9-10. Trapping demonstrations by some of the best trappers in the country will be going on for both days. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
One of the experts is Lesel Reuwsaat. He is a self-taught trapper from South Dakota who racks up phenomenal numbers of coyotes, especially for a guy who has only been a full time professional fur trapper for a short time, a news release said.
During one season he harvested 432 coyotes and broke his own record the next year with 458 coyotes. And mixed in with his coyote catch, he racked up 300-plus raccoons, a respectable number of bobcats, numerous badgers, foxes, skunks, etc. Lesel owns 10 freezers and still has to rent a pallet slot at a cold storage facility. Lesel has also had the opportunity to participate in the F&T Freedom Outdoor TV program.
At this year’s convention he will be doing a demo on bobcat trapping. Spectators will see how he catches so many of those high-dollar cats! You will see how he makes his sets, places his lure and baits and how he chooses locations. Lesel will agree that there is a lot more to catching this much fur than lure and bait — but if you want to try the same lures and baits he uses on his own line, he will have them for sale at the convention. He has proven that they work.
Along with the educational seminars, this family friendly event offers lots to do and see. Trappers will have no problem finding needed equipment for the upcoming season, with some vendors offering convention special prices on some items. And unlike mail order there are no shipping and handling charges and you can “touch and feel” what you are getting. Non-trappers will be able to find home-made bread, jams and jellies, guns and holsters, socks, knives, crafts and much more. Food is available on the grounds — even some of your favorite fair food.
Games, prizes, raffles will interest all members of the family. And there's free, adult-supervised kid’s fishing, pellet gun shooting and archery at the Pocket Park. New this year, children will be helping to build their very own muskrat colony trap, which will be theirs to keep. This trap building workshop will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. Parents should attend with their sons and daughters to learn how the traps are made so perhaps they can build more traps with their youngsters at home.
There will be a Friday Night Fish Fry/Fund Raiser (reservations are needed; contact information is below). There is a gate fee and children 12 and under are free. Camping is available on the grounds.
For a more detailed list of activities, presenters, vendors and more, visit uptrappers.com and click on the convention link. Or contact event coordinator Roy Dahlgren at trapperroy@outlook.com, or 906-399-1960.
