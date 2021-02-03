I just got in from a mid-morning walk. This weekend’s snowfall was begging again to be explored in full daylight. There is nothing like it. Even familiar territory is freshly new with a recently spread blanket of pure white. The only tracks were deer and rabbits … and my single path tracks from last night. I could hardly wait for yesterday’s stiff northeast winds to subside so I could venture out more comfortably and hear and feel the stillness. At dusk, the wind settled and out I went into the white-muffled landscape.
Dusk is a favorite time of day for me, year-round, but likely more so in winter. The dull gray light, the quiet, the mood, it all suits me. The pines and spruces we planted along the trails in a few locations 20 years ago now provide a tunnel effect in some places and it becomes darker and quieter when boughs are snow laden. I naturally slow up when I enter and pass through.
I walked the upper trail down to the wetland fen below. As I skirted along its edge, I heard a commotion coming from back up at the ridgetop. A commotion of calling birds, their alarm calls. Chickadees and titmice mostly, with their very distinctive chatters and buzzes. That is normally a sign of disturbance. Something has them bothered. It could be a passing cat, always a concern for small birds. It could be a bird of prey that swoops in and causes a stir. Or maybe a perched hawk or owl that smaller birds suddenly discover and make it their job to pester until it flies away. They at least raise enough ruckus, so all nearby birds realize there is danger in the neighborhood.
I circled back, keeping an eye on the area from which the hubbub seemed to come. It tended to be from a 30-foot-tall red cedar. A likely haunt for a perched owl, I thought. One by one the small birds dispersed with my approach, some overhead, some in other directions. I was soon again surrounded in silence and began searching the evergreen from a distance of maybe 40 feet.
Then I saw it. A form against the darkening sky between the cedar branches, about the size of a thin loaf of bread. It was getting a little dark to see color, but through binoculars I picked up a mottling of brown and tan and two tall tufts from the top. A long-eared owl! Bingo! Mystery solved.
In this column just less than a year ago, I referenced a similar discovery on a return trip home one late winter night. A long-eared owl greeted me along the lane and once having enough of the vehicle headlights, spun and flapped off toward nearby conifers.
I mentioned then how this is a northern species that will come south from its northern Michigan and Canada summer range to spend its winter quietly roosting during the day and hunting at night. They tend to be somewhat communal, so it is not uncommon to find a small group hunkered together among a small cluster of conifers, if not just in one tree.
Last year I searched that group of trees toward which it flew but found no owls. At winter’s end, I did find several owl pellets below one white pine, so I could assume that my one long-eared owl hung out long enough to polish off some small rodents and produce these pellets of non-digestible parts.
I have thought of that owl this winter when out and about, but honestly last night, was just enjoying the quiet of fresh snow and even a light snow falling, adding to the magical backdrop of this year’s discovery.
When these owls perch, they are calm by nature and rarely spook and fly off. I stayed for some time, shifting around to get better views through branches. It just stared motionless. So enamored with the moment, I sent texts to some friends I knew would appreciate the discovery. Friend Jan in Angola, said of the owl, “Fred, don’t take this personally, but I think the owl will win the staring contest. It’s just hard to beat out a predator.”
Jan was right. I eventually walked away, it stayed. I hope it appreciated our visit as much as I did. It had to. I mean my presence shooed off those little pesky and annoying birds. Silence returned to its world and maybe it caught a few more winks of those big yellow eyes before a night of hunting.
This morning the search was on. I was hoping to see that it returned to that cedar, maybe in the company of others. No owls this morning. I walked from conifer cluster to cluster. Twenty years ago, we strategically planted small copses of evergreens for wind and visual breaks. My choice were conifers native to North America if not Indiana, red and white cedar, white pine and white spruce.
Jackie and I both loved the northwoods and hoped to create of touch of that around the property. I hoped we could also attract in winter, the northern pine siskins, redpolls, crossbills, red-breasted nuthatches and just maybe a roosting saw-whet or long-eared owl. Score one owl for hopes and dreams come true …
