Something lurks in the eddies at the falls in an Ontario lake 200-some miles north of International Falls. Embedded in the creature, a yellow quarter-ounce jig head with a single hook trails several feet of monofilament line.
That’s my hook and my fishing line, and this is my story. It’s about the big one that got away, but it’s no tall tale. Every word is true.
It was May 30, our 10-man fishing party’s first of five days fishing after a float plane landed us on our remote lake in Ontario. Split into five small boats of two each, we were exploring some of its many bays, inlets and outlets, angling for good fishing territory.
Around 7 p.m., after several hours of mostly unproductive trolling and casting, my son-in-law Luke and I reviewed our map of the lake and decided to try the falls.
White water spilled two feet over a series of boulders impeding a river coming into the lake, creating a powerful current underwater, sweeping over bottom rocks, and whipping up swirling surface water across a 30-square-yard stretch. Here and there, calm liquid oases attracted walleye to feast on minnows caught in the churn.
When we first saw the falls area, I felt a sense that every fisherman feels now and then: This could be epic.
I tipped my jig head with a live minnow and dropped it to the bottom, about 10 feet down. Twice, a fish hit but slipped off the hook.
As the boat drifted gently in the eddies, I dropped the jig and minnow in again. This time they kept going and going, into a hole 40 feet down.
That’s when the creature struck. I set the hook hard, and it slowly took drag out away from the boat.
At first I thought I had a huge walleye or monster pike on the line. But it felt too big, too strong, too stubborn, and it wasn’t jerking around like a walleye or taking the line out fast like a pike.
This was something else. Something very large, very obstinate. Something without speed but with great stamina.
Time after time, I would get the creature to within 15 feet of the boat and maybe within 15 feet of the surface. But each time, before we could lay eyes on the creature, it would bend my rod into a “J” and take the drag out slowly.
Then it occurred to me. It was a lake sturgeon. Growing to 7 feet and 250 pounds, they lurk in the deeper lakes of Ontario where we’ve fished over the years, but we’d never encountered one.
After three hours with the creature on the line, night had fallen starless and black. Darkness swallowed the light from my small headlamp as Luke maneuvered the boat to stay out of the eddies and close to the creature.
I began to give up hope and took desperate measures, setting the drag tighter and tighter and using my thumb on the line to try to slow the creature’s relentless retreats. Reality had set in: My equipment was simply too light, designed for fish weighing less than 20 pounds.
After four hours under enormous pressure, the line finally snapped.
The creature was gone, unseen, unidentified.
But I can see it clearly in my mind’s eye.
Fifty feet down among the lake bottom rocks, it gorges itself in the black water on food churning in from the falls, devouring minnows by the dozens and scouring the bottom for edible debris.
It’s of prehistoric origins, an ancient breed that has weathered millennia and outlasted thousands of seemingly faster, smarter, more adaptable species.
To harvest its valuable caviar, man has pushed it to the brink of extinction, though it’s still found in the Great Lakes. In smaller remote Canadian lakes, with no roads leading in or out, the creature rarely encounters humans.
When it does, the beast’s stubborn will for survival often prevails.
I learned this the hard way, authoring a small and insignificant chapter of the sturgeon’s voluminous saga.
Two weeks later, I still feel the tightness in my forearms, the soreness between my shoulder blades, the ache in my lower back.
Some nights, I dream of my battle with the creature of the falls. And I awake with the hope that it’s never caught.
Scott Underwood is the editor of the Herald Bulletin in Anderson
