COLUMBIA CITY — Anyone interested in becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer is encouraged to attend one of three recruiting events that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 2 will host in the coming days.
All three events will cover the same material so interested candidates only need to attend one session.
"All of them will cover the same material," said Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich.
The first event will be held on Saturday at district headquarters in Columbia City at 9 a.m. The address is 1353 S. Governor’s Drive, Columbia City.
Two more events will be held in June.
The first will be Tuesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at St. Joe Community Church, located at 2900 N. Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne.
The next will be held Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. at the Stanley Schoolhouse inside Chain O’ Lakes State Park, which is located at 2355 East C.R. 75S, Albion.
District 2 includes Adams, Allen, Dekalb, Huntington, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.
Each event will cover critical portions of the 2021 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer and the hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training and physical agility testing requirements.
Participation in either recruiting event does not guarantee you a position but should provide insight into the competitive hiring process.
To see if you qualify to be an Indiana Conservation Officer and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.
Questions regarding the District 2 recruiting events should be directed to Heidenreich at 226-0423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.