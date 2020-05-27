Beaches at Pokagon and Chain O’ Lakes state parks opened Memorial Day weekend though some facilities at Indiana State Parks remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Camp stores, saddle barns, boat rentals and other operations for campers were open and being well used early this week at Pokagon.
As of Wednesday, property offices had reopened to members of the public who want to purchase passes, permits and fishing licenses.
Rentable picnic shelters, recreation buildings and rally camps are tentatively scheduled to open on June 1 for groups of 100 or fewer people, with social distancing.
The DNR’s public outdoor swimming pools will remain closed for the 2020 summer season but the pool at the Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park is open for inn guests to use.
Kayaks, canoes and paddleboats provide an alternative option for water-based recreation. Some or all types of watercraft are available for rent at several park locations with lakes, including Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, as well as Chain O’Lakes an numerous other state parks.
