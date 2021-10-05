Of the 12 months, no other in my mind has the feel of October. September still belongs to summer, and I heard on the news last night that September of 2021 was the warmest in recorded history. No surprise. We feel what science and data tell us.
On our back deck I don’t need a thermometer or calendar. Though I did flip the calendar page before stepping out Monday morning, I still smiled carrying out my coffee and book to my favorite bench. I feel October now.
It comes in all senses. It was 49 degrees at dawn. I toweled off my spot, damp from the nighttime dew. The smells are rich under these conditions. The dank decay of this year’s growth has begun. It’s nothing like the sweet smells of spring shrubs, trees and flowers in bloom. October mornings smell of earth, falling leaves and wild fruits mixing with damp soil.
And sounds seem different this morning. Canada geese are honking. Some are distant and occasionally a pair or family of four or five fly closer, sometimes coming into view and over the yard. We get lulled by the commonality of geese on our summer lakes and even ponds around town, but in October they take on a wilder sound. I remember my youth, running outside when we’d hear the first honks and then marvel at the long Vs as geese made their way south. That feeling stirs in me now at the sound of October geese.
Stirring too, is the sound of sandhill cranes. All spring and summer, I’d hear a pair calling from down in the fen. Then, it was their unison call during spring courtship and signaling territory. But now in October, crane calls are different. Not just from the fen, but from several directions, some birds out in fields pecking for spilled grains and tiny invertebrates. I sense some calls are more than just a pair, as now small groups gather as they begin their annual trip south.
Crickets are still calling, especially in this early morning dampness. A distant chipmunk is clucking, a sound I have not heard for a while. Many people hear this sound and are surprised to learn it is from a chipmunk. “Clucking” is the only way I can describe it. It’s that sound you make by snapping your tongue from the roof to the bottom of your mouth. Go ahead and try while you read! That’s the chipmunk you hear. Research tells us they do this in response to an aerial predator. I’ve tested the theory searching the sky and sometimes will see a passing hawk or even a soaring turkey vulture that elicits the response.
I hear from the woods down below the sharp “chirp-chirp-chirp” of a robin. It’s not the “cheerio” call of spring and summer, but the chirp call notes they do in October when they, too, have need to alert, or let others know they are there. Some will head south this fall; some may stick around or be replaced by more northern robins. I look forward to seeing robins in winter. I like to think this one chirping on October 1st will stay with me.
As I enjoy the morning, I get a text from our son Joseph. It’s simple: “Ah, the morning of ‘red lanterns’ and ‘smokey gold.’ Happy October! Love you Dad.”
I beam. Nothing like a call or note from our kids, right? This one affirms he maintains a tradition we both share. We both pull from our shelves Aldo Leopold’s "A Sand County Almanac" and read that month’s passage the first day of the month. October’s is a favorite. Joseph mentions a couple of phrases and, as lines from our favorite movies, I can’t help but smile. How fun; 200 miles apart, we’re doing exactly the same thing!
Back to my bench, I hear a hummingbird buzzing behind me in the redbuds and serviceberries. It’s been a couple of days now since I’ve seen one at the feeders. They are likely fueling up on high energy insects and spiders. I’ll keep out my sugar water until my self-imposed deadline of Thanksgiving Day, offering a sweet boost to any late migrators.
I occasionally get distracted by the thud of a falling walnut at the yard’s edge. I note the tree’s leaves are 90 percent yellow now. Some leaves have fallen but most nuts have not. There are many! It was the same two years ago, not so much last year.
I have my collecting work cut out for me, but I do not mind. I picked my first few buckets full a couple of days ago. Now there’s a touch of fall in walnuts. That rough feel of the yellow-green husks and the pungent smell they exude.
I’ll help collect walnuts with my 7-year-old buddy, Jamison, the neighbor boy, and “foreman” on our hay baling crew. An outdoor entrepreneur, he collects and sells walnuts for the farm he will someday buy, he tells me. I have no doubt he will, and I enjoy working with him to fill buckets and feedbags with walnuts.
October was my Jackie’s favorite month. Her birthday month. I’m envious but very comforted at knowing all the Octobers my Joseph and Jamison have ahead. I know they will feel and love them as she did and as I do today.
