Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp on Saturday and Sunday.
The two Free Fishing Days kick off National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-13, a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating. Those activities are excellent opportunities to get outside and connect with family and friends, and spending time outdoors is also good for your health.
If you would like to get out on the water to fish in a boat but don't own one, rent one. You can find outfitters along rivers and lakes around the state, with numerous available in LaGrange and Steuben counties.
Several Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties offer rental opportunities, including Pokagon State Park (including Trine State Recreation Area), Potato Creek State Park, Monroe Lake and Deam Lake, to name a few. Connecting with family and friends on a boat is a great way to disconnect from the worries of the day, said a DNR news release. Don’t forget your life jacket and fishing pole — you just might catch some fish, some sunshine, and some memories.
Meanwhile, June is an especially good time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish, and Skamania steelhead. Fishing tips and videos can be found at on.IN.gov/learn2fish.
Some urban parks will be stocked this week with catchable-size channel catfish; see wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing for locations.
For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. Indiana is also home to several water trails across the state that provide opportunities to fish while you paddle; see on.IN.gov/watertrails for more information.
To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree. This year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25.
