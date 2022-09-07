HUNTERTOWN — ACRES Land Trust is holding a grand reopening celebration of its headquarters on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the newly renovated facility at 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown.
In 2020, ACRES Land Trust broke ground on a $600,000 plan to improve its headquarters at the Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve in Huntertown.
That project is now complete, thanks to donor and volunteer support!
Highlights include a new maintenance barn for ACRES stewardship crew, office renovations, a new observation deck and the first phase of an accessible trail system.
The recent improvements make the ACRES headquarters more accessible to visitors and increase its capacity to protect more local land.
During Saturday’s grand reopening, guests will have a chance to tour the office and barn and hike the new trail.
Activities will include face paintings, a scavenger hunt and the opportunity to meet feathered friends from Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation. Light refreshments will be served.
ACRES Land Trust is a member-supported nonprofit organization that protects more than 7,300 acres of natural and working land in northeast Indiana, and portions of northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. More than 2,000 ACRES members make it possible to keep these places protected forever and offer trails for free public use. Learn more at acreslandtrust.org
