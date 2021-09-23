WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who has been hunting waterfowl since he was about 12 years old now makes calls for sportsmen in his garage.
As a kid, Richard Hall was fascinated by duck calls, having torn them apart to see how they work, he said holding up a Greenwing call from his youth.
At the beginning of this year, Hall turned a block of wood on a lathe in his garage to create his first call — and his own business, Triggered Waterfowl.
“I always wanted to be a part of it,” said Hall, now 29. “I just had more time on my hands,” he said of the start this year.
Hall begins with a block of wood or acrylic, and then creates a custom insert that actually creates the noise using wood and polycarbonate. He cuts down a reed made of Mylar that comes in a strip, similar to a musical instrument.
“You need to cut it to a certain length — usually about a thousandth of an inch can ruin it,” Hall said.
The length of the reed gives the call different tones and pitches. While Hall make calls mostly for ducks and mallards, a goose call would sound completely different.
“It’s basically the same concept, you still have a tone board and a reed,” he said.
Since the beginning of the year, Hall says he has probably made a couple hundred calls for ducks and mallards. Most of them have sold on his social media sites on Facebook and Instagram, or by word-of-mouth.
Of the last five calls he has sold, four went to South Carolina, the other to West Virginia.
One of the biggest inspirations Hall recalls is going to Arkansas every year with family and a couple buddies for conservation-ordered snow goose hunts.
“Two years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Kirk McCullough,” a very well-known call maker. Hall and friends spent about four hours at McCullough’s house — and bought one of his duck calls.
“That’s what pushed me, I think the most, to make a call. I had seen how effectively it actually worked the day I bought it. Once you blow it, if any (waterfowl) are around, usually they are around the top of you in minutes.
“The crazy thing is, this is $110,” he said of a call he purchased from McCullough. “I want to basically give people a nice call that looks good, functions well and not break their wallet.”
Hall charges $85 for his calls that include extra reeds, extra cork where the reed is attached — a rebuild kit, so to speak.
He has made calls for himself, but ends up selling them and making more as demand is high.
While some of Triggered Waterfowl calls are for collectors, Hall feels most of the buyers are wanting working calls. Many buyers are really particular about having calls made from specific woods, such as olive wood, desert iron wood, African black wood, African mahogany and quilted sapele, an exotic wood from tropical Western and central Africa.
One of his favorite calls is made of cocobolo wood, native to Central America. Most people think cocobolo is a dark wood, but a lot of the wood he has gotten lately has a lot of sap in it causing it to appear variegated or marbled.
Hall orders blocks of the various woods from a company in Michigan and turns them on a lathe.
Turning the wood takes a couple hours, the finish takes a while longer, he said. Many are trimmed with decorative gold tone band accents.
He considers creating the calls both an art and a sport.
“They all have their own stories — they are so unique,” Hall said of their characteristics.
The goal for call is to attract a duck to a hunter’s boat, side of the lake or field. Most people keep calls on a lanyard in case they fall in the water — a costly loss if it cannot be retrieved, recalling one hunter who lost a $500 call in a lake.
If a customer every has an issue with their call, Hall said he will replace it. Each comes with a bag, a sticker and a couple cards.
Hall also offers handmade lanyards, game straps, and custom T-shirts and hats.
He plans to have some of his calls on display at the Fall Fest on Saturday at the Garrett Public Library from 1-3 p.m.
