New invasives specialist in area
BEDFORD — The Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management group has hired Dugan Julian as the new Regional Specialist for Northeast Indiana.
He began work on Aug. 10 for the statewide Indiana Invasives Initiative project. The counties his position will cover include Kosciusko, Elkhart, Wabash, Miami, Huntington, Whitley, Wells, Adams, Noble, Lagrange, Steuben, Dekalb and Allen. A lifelong northeastern Indiana resident, he is one of six regional specialists.
Julian has a degree in Environmental Studies from Grace College and Theological Seminary. His past positions include serving in the United States Marine Corps, working as an Environmental Restoration Specialist with Cardno/J.F New, and as the Events Coordinator with the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams.
Julian can be reached at dugan@sicim.info or call 574-527-0781.
FWA hunting draws altered
Indiana Fish and Wildlife Areas will conduct hunting draws according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Property visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside a property office or while near other people.
For most draws, visitors will have limited access to FWA offices. Due to the likelihood of people being asked to wait outside during the draw process, visitors should dress for the weather and be prepared for draws to take longer to conduct than in previous years, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Public seating areas will be removed to limit people congregating in certain areas.
If property offices are closed to public access due to coronavirus concerns, property hunting draws will still take place at FWAs according to each property’s specific draw plan.
Property-specific information for how the draws will be conducted can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/10443.htm.
