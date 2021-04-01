It’s April, the month of Earth Day. Spring is popping everywhere and so too, sadly, is another year’s worth of litter. It becomes obvious as last year’s plant growth mats to the earth and all previous years’ litter comes to the surface. I take advantage of the nice weather to do an annual personal Earth Day event, walking our county road from the state line to downtown Fremont, collecting all the litter I can along the two-mile stretch. I fill a pick-up load of plastic trash bags, recycle what I can, toss the rest. It’s a good feeling and for some time I enjoy a clear roadside by which to drive, bike, run and walk.
That’s along one roadside and we know that litter is everywhere even far back into nice natural areas. I know some of you carry a small trash bag to pick up litter as you are out hiking. We all can all chip in and help keep landscapes clean.
There is one type of litter that knows no boundaries and pops up even way off roads and beaten paths.
Balloons.
Not the type you fill with water and toss at summer picnics, but the helium filled, often big party balloons. They sadly escape the purchaser, or more maddingly, are intentionally released and become a significant part of landscape litter.
These balloons also make it to waterways where they and plastics are well documented hazards. The strings and ribbons entangle wildlife and marine animals are known to ingest balloons and plastics. And of course, they are plain unsightly wherever they occur. Some balloons claim be biodegradable but take months to years to become so if they do at all.
I attended a presentation a few years ago where naturalist and author Michael Link shared the experience of his epic walk around Lake Superior. He did so, right along the shoreline wherever possible, excluding industrial and city lakeshores where not practical.
He chronicled the natural and cultural history along the way. He took notes on the environmental degradation he saw and kept track of litter he encountered. He asked the audience what we thought was the most common type of litter. I guessed, for sure, plastic bottles. Nope. Balloons. The party balloon, mylar made, and once helium filled. That surprised me, but I guess when airborne they cross the Great Lakes and wedge into shoreline vegetation, or partially inflated they float on the water and drift onto shore.
A common practice of the Indianapolis 500 is to release thousands of balloons prior to the annual race. This has raised the ire of environmental groups for years and there was a great effort last year to persuade race organizers to eliminate this practice. The balloon release was canceled in 2020, but we are told more for COVID reasons than environmental. It takes many people working closely together to activate the massive release. I have not found the status of the 2021 release. Hopefully, it will be reconsidered.
Back closer to home, there was once a balloon lodged in a treetop at the Potawatomi Inn beach at Pokagon State Park. As a park interpreter, I often lead the Sunday morning walk from the Inn, and of course every week we would have to note and discuss the balloon stuck in the treetop. I have been gone from the park for a few years. I need to go back and see if the balloon is still hanging.
Yesterday morning, I was enjoying the day’s dawn with coffee at the kitchen table and noted as it got light, a balloon stuck in a treetop down at the fen’s edge. In the panorama of wild beauty, it stuck out like a sore thumb. “Well shoot, how long will I have this thing ruin the nice view?” I wondered.
After about an hour, I looked out and the partially deflated balloon had become dislodged and was now stuck in the cherry tree up at the yard’s edge. “Oh great, now this balloon will be in my face while out on our deck!”
As I was watching, the balloon ribbon suddenly let loose, and the stiff east wind took it shooting over the house. I went out later and was surprised to find it lodged under the tire of our vehicle. I’m not sure of the aerodynamics that took it straight down to the driveway, but I was glad. I could now secure and toss it away.
When I pulled it from under the tire, it separated from the ribbon and scooted along the pavement, then out onto the lawn. I sprung up and walked to it and as I bent to pick it up, it scooted another 5 feet.
You have all had this happen, maybe out in some big parking lot. A paper receipt blows from your grasp and heads out over the pavement. Not to be a litterer in full view of others, you walk over to retrieve it. As you bend, it shoots off. A couple of more attempts and you start wondering if someone is watching? You want to give up, but don’t want to be seen as litterer, so you run up to it and extend a leg and foot to stomp it secure. Again, it shoots off and you continue this line dance of running, hopping, and stomping, hoping no one is watching. Am I right? ... Raise your hand if you’ve done this.
Finally, you catch it and walk back to your vehicle as if it were no big deal, but you triumphantly caught and kept this litter from the landscape. I finally caught the balloon in a deadly grip. Back in the garage, I opened it up and it read in big letters, “IT’S YOUR DAY!”
How nice. It was my day to remove something unsightly from the wilds. It won’t end up stuck in a neighbor’s backyard treetop or some distant natural area. When it’s your day to consider how to recognize a special event, maybe you can make choices with no negative consequences for nature. There are alternatives. Be creative and say bye to buying a helium balloon.
Nature thanks you.
