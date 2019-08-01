“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” is an oft used quote paraphrased from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
Juliet’s heart was captured by Romeo and she was less concerned about his name and heritage than she was her love for him and the person he was. Our hearts are captured each summer by roses, many whose names and heritage we do not know, or even realize they are roses.
The rose family, or Rosaceae, as botanists prefer, boasts of some 120 genera and 3,600 wildly distributed species throughout the world, especially abundant in North America, Europe, and Asia. Many are small herbaceous plants but others are vines, shrubs and trees.
We readily recognize the big showy roses of floral arrangements and ornamental shrubs. Most wild roses are less showy, but share the characteristic five-petal flowers.
Low to the ground, cinquefoil, avens and agrimonies bloom their five yellow petals. Wild and domestic strawberries are roses; note the five-petal white flowers among the green and ripening delicious fruit.
We love the fruits of summer roses, starting with the purple Juneberries, sometimes called serviceberry, of early summer, then raspberries, blackberries and finally apples, pears, plums, peaches, apricots and cherries — all roses. Roses!
Remember their five-petal flowers from the spring. Flower parts come in fives. A fun activity is to cut an apple crosswise and note the perfect five-pointed star inside. Each point includes a cavity and each cavity a seed or two. (Wait! Finish reading this column first.)
Wildlife enjoys the fruits, the robins and cedar waxwings beat me to the Juneberries and cherries every year. Hawthorns are roses and many animals seek the thorn apples as well as seek cover among thorny branches.
One abundant rose has fallen from favor for landowners and natural area enthusiasts — the multiflora rose. Once thought by wildlife agencies to be a boon for animals, as the thick thorny wands provide cover and the many rosehip fruits abundant food. It was soon found to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing, as thick and sprawling shrubs moved from their planted rows and quickly invaded nearby, sometimes high quality, natural areas. Lesson learned: the introduction of seemingly benign, non-native plants, possibly thought to have beneficial virtues, can backfire and leave us with a species that becomes aggressive, invasive and very much a problem.
Now those same wildlife agencies and other natural areas managers are spending a great deal of resources to rid native landscapes of these now designated noxious weeds.
We do have some native rose bushes that, while thorny, have their place in natural landscapes. Smooth rose, pasture rose, prairie rose and swamp rose all feature five showy pink petals. In our northeast Indiana wetlands right now, swamp rose is blooming. The pink blossoms are not numerous like the white multiflora rose, but bigger and tucked among the green compound leaves on long branches with hooked spines.
The smell of a swamp rose bloom does not overwhelm, but will certainly delight if you bend close enough for a sniff. You will be rewarded with a very gentle, delicate perfume, sweet smell. I enjoyed introducing people to the swamp rose on guided hikes and noting their reaction to an inquisitive sniff. “Oh yeaaah.” they would say with a smile.
A small and very simple rose brought a smile to my face this summer. A few years ago, neighbor and dear friend Kelly gave a small domestic rose plant to my sweet Jackie. I think it was intended to be an indoor houseplant but when it finished blooming, I tucked into one of our native plant beds outdoors off the back deck. Those who know my penchant for native plants may wonder why I would introduce such a non-native plant to the mix.
I suspected that little rose plant would not grow big and spread, if in fact, it lived and bloomed at all. It has lived. It does bloom, at least one small flower each year. It struggles to produce green every year and stands tentatively in front of a small plastic trellis that came in the pot. It never reaches more than 10 inches tall and this year produced one, lone, pink rose.
I smiled when I saw it. I thought of Jackie and Kelly and the love and friendship they shared. It was special; so this rose has its special place in the Wooley landscape. I don’t have the slightest idea what kind of rose it is, but that does not matter. A rose by any other name would be as sweet.
