LINTON — The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife is partnering with Friends of Goose Pond to stage the 12th annual Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival, Feb. 27-28.
Goose Pond Marsh Madness is a community-based bird-watching festival held in Linton, in Greene County. The event celebrates the migration of sandhill cranes and waterfowl at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area, which is located on the town’s outskirts.
For safety reasons, this year’s events will take place virtually. Programming will include bird-watching tips from the property manager and assistant property manager, a birds of prey presentation, information from the International Crane Foundation, and Facebook Live sessions from bird-watching experts in the field.
On-site visitors to Goose Pond FWA may also take a self-guided driving tour of the property or stop in the Goose Pond FWA Visitor Center to get more information about the FWA’s attractions.
Goose Pond FWA is located at 13540 W. C.R. 400S, Linton.
For more information about the event, visit https://bit.ly/2ZfODsZ.
