MERRILVILLE — NIPSCO is accepting applications for its Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental initiatives.
In its seventh year, NIPSCO’s grant provides $60,000 in funding for environmental restoration and education projects throughout the NIPSCO service territory.
“When organizations work toward a common goal, great things happen,”said Rick Calinski, director of NIPSCO Public Affairs and Economic Development. “NIPSCO is focused on making a positive impact on our environment as we move toward a more sustainable, reliable energy future. Protecting our local environment benefits all of us, and we are proud to support the efforts and organizations helping to make a positive difference in the communities where we work and live.”
Last year’s 18 grant recipients included environmental groups, community groups, schools and other nonprofit organizations.
Projects included wetland restoration, the Smithsonian Water/Ways education exhibit, forest school programming support, pollinator protection initiatives, outdoor and environmental education and several projects at the Indiana Dunes, Indiana’s National Park.
Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs. Applications will be accepted through April 1, with grant awards announced the week of Earth Day.
Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request at NIPSCO.com/Community.
When submitting an application online, applicants should select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application.
Applications should include a project description and goals, budget, target audience, timeline and evaluation.The NIPSCO Environmental Grant Committee evaluates requests on the following areas: quality, strategic potential, community impact, public benefit and management.
Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in NIPSCO service area.
Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED-certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.
To see what NIPSCO is doing to support the environment of northern Indiana, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.
