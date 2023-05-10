Naturalists at Pokagon State Park recently installed the artificial nesting gourds in the first basin of Lake James near the beach at Potawatomi Inn. It is expected that the martins will be returning to the gourds anytime now for their annual breeding. During June, naturalists will be hosting programs on the beach so people can observe the birds and their chicks as they progress. The programs are guided by the naturalists and not left to individuals to observe on their own, other than watching the birds come and go from the beach when programs are not being held. In the top photo, Claire Kearns, an Indiana Department of Natural Resources intern and student at Trine University, looks over materials about purple martins with seasonal interpreter Beth Parker. At the bottom left, Kearns raises the gourds into place. At the bottom right, a martin that no doubt was either raised or nested at the site returns to the park to scope out the work activity and perhaps consider nesting. KPC Media hopes to update readers on the progress of the martins later this spring and early summer.

