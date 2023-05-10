Naturalists at Pokagon State Park recently installed the artificial nesting gourds in the first basin of Lake James near the beach at Potawatomi Inn. It is expected that the martins will be returning to the gourds anytime now for their annual breeding. During June, naturalists will be hosting programs on the beach so people can observe the birds and their chicks as they progress. The programs are guided by the naturalists and not left to individuals to observe on their own, other than watching the birds come and go from the beach when programs are not being held. In the top photo, Claire Kearns, an Indiana Department of Natural Resources intern and student at Trine University, looks over materials about purple martins with seasonal interpreter Beth Parker. At the bottom left, Kearns raises the gourds into place. At the bottom right, a martin that no doubt was either raised or nested at the site returns to the park to scope out the work activity and perhaps consider nesting. KPC Media hopes to update readers on the progress of the martins later this spring and early summer.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Richmond pleads guilty in fatal hit-skip
- Edgerton, Ohio man dies in crash near Butler
- Man holed up in LaGrange residence in police standoff
- UPDATE: Police identify Butler woman as victim in I-69 crash
- Man facing two felony molesting charges
- Standoff incidents point out Steuben equipment needs
- Record 1,800 students graduate from Trine
- All in the family: Sears earns Trine’s top award 30 years after his dad
- New home sought for former Meese Chapel
- Missing Waterloo teen died in crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Public Service Week observed
- Pokagon gets new naturalist
- Annual purple martin nesting installation
- Little Hoosiers raising funds for historic markers
- These dog breeds named as America’s most spoiled dogs
- Jaguars, Chiefs to headline NFL international slate
- 4 Reasons Hotels Make Great Coworking Spaces for Remote Workers
- Chase Sui Wonders loves playing 'off-kilter characters'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.