INDIANAPOLIS — Share your love of the outdoors with a child during Kids to Parks Day on Saturday.
It’s a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared May 20 as Kids to Parks Day in Indiana and signed an official proclamation that acknowledges the important initiative to “encourage kids and empower families to get outdoors and visit America’s parks.”
The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster an appreciation for public lands in the next generation.
Special events are taking place at state parks throughout Indiana.
Here are some opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:
• Find planned events and special activities related to Kids to Parks Day on the State Parks Program Schedules page at on.IN.gov/instateparksevents.
• Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See childrenplayoutdoors.dnr.IN.gov.
• Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at on.IN.gov/hoosierquest.
• Check out the state parks kids webpage at dnr.IN.gov/kids for more ideas.
• Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.
Kids to Parks Day is sponsored by the National Park Trust and supported by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.
For more information, see parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.