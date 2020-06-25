Do you enjoy seeing Monarchs fluttering through the neighborhood? Are you someone who tempts the Baltimore Orioles to visit with containers of grape jelly? Do you ever wonder how you can see even more wildlife from your window?
I am often asked, “What can I do?” Followed by a range of qualifying statements from, “I have a tiny backyard” to “I don’t have a green thumb.” Well, I embrace the idea of, “If you want something, you’ll find a way; if not, you’ll find an excuse.” Here are some actionable items for how you can bring more wildlife not only into your own yard, but also into our communities. So let’s get educated, get growing and get involved.
As an avid bibliophile, I love to read, which means I default to books to educate myself on a topic. University of Delaware professor Dr. Doug Tallamy has several great reads, including, “Bringing Nature Home.” It was from his research that I learned native oak trees, like the Bur Oak are host plants — that’s science speak meaning cafeterias — for over 500 species of butterflies and moths. Pick up a copy of Nancy Lawson’s, “The Humane Gardener” and you’ll find yourself re-thinking our cohabitation contract with some of our less favorable backyard neighbors. Maybe instead of battling the squirrels at the bird feeders, we can design a landscape that offers a natural détente between us and them.
If reading isn’t your preferred method for soaking up new information, then how about watching some YouTube tutorials from the Learn Your Land channel? These family-friendly videos range from brief, but informative seven-minute talks on edible mushrooms you might find sprouting atop one of your trees, to more in-depth looks at medicinal plants that you can forage from your front yard.
If, however, you need something to listen to while you fold laundry or drink your morning coffee, then you can add In Defense of Plants to your podcast list. Episode #250 is even an interview with Dr. Doug Tallamy — no reading required! Other topics include why cities need trees, episode #226 and learning why native plants matter in episode #187.
Once you’ve picked up a few pieces of new ecological information, you’ll be ready to start designing your landscape with wildlife in mind. Branch out from the big box stores and pay a visit to Riverview Native Nursery in Dekalb County, call 260-704-5092 to make your appointment. There you will find a variety of natural caterpillar cafeterias, or host plants, for future butterflies to chow down on. For example, Butteflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa) is a great choice to add to sunny and dry areas. The more well-known name for the genus Asclepias is “Milkweed,” so by planting this native orange beauty, you will be sending out floral invites to the female Monarchs to lay their eggs in your yard. Are you tired of the expense and effort of mulching around trees? In shady areas, use a living mulch, like our native Wild Ginger (Asarum canadense). It has lovely heart-shaped leaves that stay green for months to come. Plus, in early spring, Wild Ginger will tempt you to get up close to discover the deep burgundy blooms that it hides low to the ground.
If you have a little more space, consider adding a native Wild Black Cherry tree (Prunus serotina), which is a type of tree described as mast-producing. Masts are the fruit or nuts of woodland trees. Songbirds such as Baltimore orioles, thrushes, woodpeckers, bluebirds and Cedar waxwings seek out mast-producers like Wild Black Cherry and Bur Oaks because they are a one-stop food shop offering up the trifecta of fruit, nectar and insects that are hanging out in the foliage, not to mention these natives also provide ideal locations for nesting and raising a family, too.
Adding a Wild Black Cherry tree will increase your odds of seeing the gold and black colors of Purdue come to life, floating through your yard, in the form of a gorgeous Eastern Tiger Swallowtail since Prunus serotina is a host plant for the adorable-looking caterpillars of the Eastern Tiger Swallowtails. Those caterpillars may, in turn, become nutritious snacks for the songbirds that frequent the cherry trees. Congrats! You are creating a whole circle of bio-diverse life just by planting one native tree.
You’ve learned, you’ve planted, and now you are looking for ways to stay involved and stay connected. An online option includes joining the “IN Nature” group on Facebook. You’ll continue to learn more every time you visit that site. It’s great for finding answers to the “What’s this bug?” question or the “Should I keep or pull this?” dilemma. Other local options include following the environmental branch of the Community Coalition for Change (@CCCSteuben) or the Auburn Conservation Team (ACT) on Facebook.
If you want your actions to effect greater change, then talk with your city officials about how they are or aren’t incorporating native plants into their cityscapes. Find out what the ordinances are, if any, regarding invasive species, since invasives are not native to our area and crowd out the native flora our wildlife needs to thrive. When you are done reading “Bringing Nature Home,” drop off your copy at the mayor’s office and ask that they read it. (Mayor Ley in Auburn has already been gifted a copy.) You can attend your community’s Tree Board meetings or better yet, let your town manager know you want to be appointed to the Tree Board, so you can have a say in what gets planted.
Lastly, a fun and healthy way to get involved is to tag along on an upcoming event hosted by the Northeast Indiana Native Plant Society and co-sponsored by the Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Brewing Company.
On Saturday, June 27th at 4 p.m., the public is invited to meet at the fountain courtyard of Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. A guided tour of how native plants are being incorporated around the city will include several stops along the half-mile, one-way tour. Before heading home, fuel up at the final stop, the Auburn Brewing Company, where Bubba’s BBQ food truck will be arriving around 5:30 p.m. For more information on this free event visit: www.facebook.com/ NortheastINPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.