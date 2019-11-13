It takes many hands to manage land. With 7,000 acres on over 100 properties throughout a 27-county area, ACRES relies on volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help in many ways. From public workdays to independent projects or private workdays for specific groups, as well as ongoing, long-term commitments, ACRES offers volunteers a variety of ways to lend a hand for the land.
In a nonprofit partnership, students and staff of Oak Farm Montessori School, near Avilla, have partnered with ACRES for the last few years. Our first collaboration — students growing seedlings for ACRES in the school’s greenhouse — is maintained by Oak Farm’s EcoLiteracy Coordinator Brett Bloom.
Oak Farm students grow native plants from local genotype seeds for species like switchgrass, mountain mint and some sedges. Seeds for the project come from a local source for students to nurture. While ACRES continues to broadcast seeds for large scale restoration projects, the students’ seedlings are ideal for smaller-scale restoration projects. Plants with roots are more resilient than seeds.
Restorations of this nature can make use of volunteers in planting, too, helping more folks nurture and establish roots of their own in locally protected places. Plants and people grow together.
In one such “eggsample,” ACRES volunteers recently planted the students’ switchgrass on a closed Elkhart County property, the Caprarotta Family Natural Area near New Paris, following a most un-egg-spected disturbance when a semi-truck carrying about a quarter-million eggs spilled over onto the property. There, a group of about a dozen new and experienced ACRES volunteers scrambled to help put these seedlings in the ground on a cleanup and restoration workday that connected many hands to the land.
The students’ switchgrass seedlings are also growing in two preserves where ACRES recently mulched several acres of non-native invasive brush. At Beechwood nature preserve adjacent to Pokagon State Park, and in a closed ACRES preserve near Wabash, ACRES staff used a forestry mulcher to remove invasive plants, making space for natives to thrive. Seedlings gave these restoration projects a boost.
Today, Oak Farm Montesorri’s support of ACRES is growing, becoming more holistic.
With the guidance of Bloom, and Oak Farm High School science teacher Wesley Kromer, a handful of high school science students have taken responsibility for caring for the Detering Nature Preserve in Kendallville. Here, students spend time on the land, sawing and lopping acres of non-native invasive brush and trees at a time. Autumn olive, bush honeysuckle, privet, and newly spotted on this land: Callery pear.
The students recently collected walnut seeds from the Detering land where the invasives had dominated. From these, back at their greenhouse, they’ll grow walnut saplings, eventually planting them on the preserve, supporting the forest’s regeneration — and their own connection to this place.
An ACRES member recently offered up a stock of butternut seeds carefully collected from his own land for the students to grow; fighting critters for these delicious nuts is tough and as a result, the trees could use a hand regenerating.
In support of ACRES’ collaboration with Oak Farm and to allow our nonprofit to slowly introduce a seed-saving program, Whitley County Boy Scout Troop 82 member, Connor Wooley, crafted seed drying racks for his Eagle Scout project. The screened racks give ACRES and the students at Oak Farm space to dry seeds collected from ACRES properties, with permission from the Division of Natural Resources and Indiana Heritage Trust, as applies for the places their funding helped protect.
The ACRES and Oak Farm Montessori School partnership allows both groups to learn to establish methods and practices for a seed-saving system without waste. More importantly, this collaboration builds community, and community support of land. It integrates conservation into student school work and their development as young adults.
ACRES Land Trust is local nonprofit that protects 7,000 acres of natural and working land in the tristate area, forever. People join ACRES as members, to help ensure these places thrive. ACRES offers trails, too, to connect people to the value of conservation, inspiring more support of healthy land. Learn more: acreslandtrust.org and follow our work on Facebook: Facebook.com/ACRES.lt.
