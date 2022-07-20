LAKE JAMES — Here is a listing of events through the end of the month offered by the Pokagon State Park naturalist service:
Friday, July 22
2 p.m. — DEER DETECTIVES: While white-tail deer are the largest mammals in Pokagon State Park, they are excellent at staying out of sight. Come to the Nature Center lawn to dive into the life of a deer and how they manage to stay out of sight.
9 p.m. — STORIES OF THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: Steuben County has a rich history of abolitionists who helped enslaved people escape to freedom. During this night hike, hear them tell of the trials that their “passengers” endured as they sought freedom in a new land. This living history program will take place along an easy, 1-mile trail. Space is limited and registration is required by emailing Interpretive Naturalist Nicky
Saturday, July 23
10:30 a.m. — PRAIRIE POWER: Prairies were once numerous in and around Indiana, but they are now quickly disappearing. Come to the Nature Center to learn about these incredible ecosystems and how we can create our own pollinator prairies.
2-4 p.m. — REMAINS TO BE SEEN: Visit the Nature Center auditorium anytime between 2-4 p.m. to see a hands-on display of mammal furs and skulls.
Sunday, July 24
2 p.m.— FIRE BUILDING 101: Join us on the Nature Center lawn to learn some helpful and safe fire-building techniques. Afterward, enjoy a toasty treat on the campfire we create!
July 25-31: CIVILIAN CONSERVATION CORPS CELEBRATION WEEK!
Help us get ready for the 2022 CCC Co. 556 Open House on July 31 by joining us for CCC-themed programs all week long! Look for programs with a • symbol.
Monday, July 25
CCC RALLY CHALLENGE — Pick up an instruction sheet at the Nature Center (open 10-5 daily). Complete the rally by Saturday, July 30 at 3 p.m. to be entered in a drawing for a boat rental. Winners will be announced at the CCC Open House on Sunday, July 31 and on our Facebook page.
TUESDAY, July 26
• 10:30 a.m. — HIKE THROUGH THE PINES: Take a naturalist-guided walk in Pokagon’s pine forest, planted by the Civilian Conservation Corps nearly 90 years ago. Along the way learn how to identify different pine tree species and discover how native wildlife use them to their benefit. Meet the Naturalist in the main lobby of the Potawatomi Inn to begin this 2-mile, moderately rugged hike.
2 p.m. — NATURE PAINTING: Join the naturalist on the Nature Center front lawn to paint your own masterpiece. All painting supplies will be provided by Mother Nature: only natural materials will be used. What will your favorite color be—grass, mud, mulberries, black raspberries, or flowers?
Wednesday, July 27
• 2 p.m. — THE CIVILIAN CONSERVATION CORPS, AN AMERICAN EXPERIENCE DOCUMENTARY: Join us in the Nature Center Auditorium to watch a one-hour film about the CCC throughout America.
Thursday, July 28
• 10:30 a.m.— CCC HISTORIC CAMP TOUR: Stroll with the naturalist though the CCC Camp Interpretive Trail. See where the camp buildings once stood and discover what a typical day was like for an enrollee. Meet on the Nature Center lawn for this easy half-mile hike.
2 p.m.— TURTLE TIME: Come to the Nature Center to learn about the turtles we can find in Pokagon State Park. Then get a chance to see some turtles up close!
Friday, July 29
9:30 a.m. — HAWK HOLLOW HIKE: Think you can tame Pokagon’s most rugged trail? Join a naturalist to take on this 2.5-mile hike and learn about the interesting landscape found on the toughest trail in the park. Meet at the Potawatomi Inn Main Lobby. Sturdy shoes, water, and insect repellent are recommended.
2 p.m. — BYGONE BISON: Do you remember when Pokagon SP had bison, elk, and deer on exhibit? Come to the Nature Center to learn the history of this bygone attraction and how the CCC played a role in its creation.
Saturday, July 30
1 p.m. — EXPLORE PIN CHALLENGE: Come to the Nature Center to earn your own Pokagon SP Explore Pin. Join a naturalist on a 3-mile hike to the Spring Shelter and learn about the history of the CCC along the way. This program will meet all 5 requirements to earn a pin. (The purchase of a $2 pin is optional.) When we get to the Spring Shelter, you can also enjoy a cold glass of lemonade! (See below.)
1-3 p.m. — SPRING SHELTER LEMONADE STAND: Stop by the Spring Shelter for a cool glass of lemonade—made with fresh water from the artesian spring! Lemonade is free but donations are gladly accepted. All proceeds go to the Friends of Pokagon Spring Shelter Restoration project.
7 p.m. — FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: Cozy up at the Trine State Recreation Area Welcome Center for a family-friendly movie night. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, while supplies last, and the showing of A Bug’s Life (approximately 90 minutes). Drinks will be available for purchase in the Welcome Center.
Sunday, July 31
69TH ANNUAL CCC CO. 556 OPEN HOUSE
9:30 a.m. — Guests can enjoy fellowship and refreshments, and view photos and memorabilia from the CCC in the Nature Center Auditorium.
10:30 a.m. — We will take a walk over to the CCC Camp trail (adjacent to the Nature Center) for our official welcome, introductions, and Pledge of Allegiance at the original flagpole base.
10:45 a.m. — Enjoy an interpretive program all about CCC Co. 556 with the Pokagon naturalists in the Nature Center Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.