Youth pheasant hunt in St. Joe on Dec. 7
ST. JOE — The 2019 Youth Pheasant Hunt at St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, 5871 C.R. 60, is on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Coffee and donuts will be served in the morning free of charge. A free lunch will also be served at noon.
The hunt is sponsored by the Northeast Indiana Chapter No. 182 of Pheasants Forever and the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club. It is open to all youth 16 years old and younger and there is no cost.
Participation is limited. Preregistration is required by contacting Phyllis Kendall at 437-4064 or pakendall@yahoo.com.
An adult is encouraged to attend but will not be allowed to participate in the hunt or trap shooting. An experienced hunter/volunteer will accompany each youth hunter and will act as a mentor throughout the hunt. All guns and ammunition will be provided by the Pheasants Forever Chapter.
Steuben foundation donates to HFH
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry $5,000 to be used to serve Steuben County residents.
The funds were made possible through the Spirit of Community Fund and the Dale and Lisa Caudill Community Fund.
The $5,000 in funds will pay to process about 4,300 pounds of donated large game and livestock — providing over 17,000 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their community.
Partnering with 82 meat processors statewide, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry gives approximately 575,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. They include Mister Bratz and D&D Meat Processing. The meat will be given to and distributed by Community Harvest Food Bank, Project Help, Gift of Love for Veterans Inc., Turning Point Shelter, Four County Transitional and Women in Transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.