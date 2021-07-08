I wrote about the morning dove a year ago I believe. I find comfort in the familiar, if not the reoccurring. I hope you find the same. I find friendship in plants and animals. It is a simple comfort of being familiar with one’s natural surroundings and I find that on our property.
You likely find it in your backyard or in a frequently visited natural area. You see the same plants or the same animals doing what they are supposed to do, and all is right with the world.
A tulip tree blooming anywhere is a treat but when that one tree you know well at the county park or along the back fencerow blooms, it is an extra treat. That one tree, you know.
To see a deer with a fawn this time of year is not unusual, but when the doe you have noticed often in a certain area steps out of the field with her spotted fawn, that is special. Friends Julie and John have a rabbit that lazily hops into and across their yard, sometimes stopping under the bird feeders for a bite. Sure, Julie and John see lots of rabbits in many places around town and out in the country, but the bunny their yard? ... he (she?) is special. That rabbit is a friend.
That’s my dove couple — special … my friend. Mourning doves are common. They occur throughout North America. They occur year-round in southern North America, but just in the summer in the upper regions and do not extend into northern Canada.
They are peaceful, reflecting that history of the bird of peace. They are seemingly loving with that soft cooing we associate with wooing a loved one. You can easily approach doves. They perch on powerlines and tree branches and bob their tiny heads atop chunky bodies on the ground around our feeders.
They nest among us, close to us. I’ve written about this robin/phoebe platform I have affixed to the house under the eave, designed and placed with those two species in mind, but quickly attracting a pair of morning doves finding it much to their liking.
I first noticed it was occupied by quite surprise last year. I was working under it for some time before a dove exploded from under its roof, leaving me startled and ducking. He startled me while he was very aware of my presence. Research tells us males tend to the nest during the day, females at night.
The nest was nearly nothing, as they typically are. Doves use the smallest number of sticks, I believe, of any species that use branches and other nest-building materials. Some birds do not use any materials. Killdeer in gravel lanes and woodcocks in old fields use no materials. They simply nudge way debris to create a cleared depression and lay their eggs, smaller end pointing towards the center to sort of keep them together and not rolling around.
Dove nests in trees often display gaps through which eggs sometimes fall when they or the few sticks are disturbed. It may be the reason this species has evolved to have up to five nest periods in one year. Last year by my count, our doves nested on the house platform three times.
This early spring, the pair took to nesting on a downspout at the corner of the deck. Again, it was there sometime before I walked under it and he finally had enough and bolted in a flurry of rushing wings. I assume it was the same pair, as the platform at the opposite corner of the house was vacant.
Again, the nest was this loose collection of seemingly way too few sticks. Sure enough, one day I found a full, but broken egg on the deck. The adults abandoned the nest, never came back, and soon were back on the platform they called home last spring and summer.
They incubated and then brooded two fledglings. They typically have just two young per nesting. I always hope to be around when the young leave the nest. On June 8 at 10:08 a.m., I rounded the garage corner and was met on the boardwalk by a recently fledged dove. It was motionless and allowed me to get close for a photo. Instinct teaches them to remain calm, hopefully unnoticed, for as long as possible.
I continued around the house and noted the second young dove still on the platform. Both displayed their gray colors in that mottled feather pattern.
I thought the second bird would soon leave. Later that night, at 9:47 p.m., I returned to the platform and smiled to see not only the chick remaining, but now joined by an adult, both snuggled up under the roof’s protection. I stopped long enough for a photo and walked on.
The next day they were gone. The platform was quiet for another week and then a parent was back.
So here we are early July. This third clutch should hatch any day. Fifteen days to incubate, 15 more days to brood. By the end of July, it is possible this dove pair will be sitting on a fourth clutch of eggs. It is physically possible for this pair to reach the high end of five broods a season this year.
That is a lot of work. Their constant work is instinct driven, but I like to think it’s also a labor of love. Dove love.
