I work part time for Blue Heron Ministries, a northeast Indiana land trust and natural area restoration and resource management non-profit organization. My task last week had me in a beautiful wetland fen, one of our project areas where the natural community is being restored to its once high integrity and where native species again thrive.
We were collecting seeds from native species of grass-like sedges. With me and schooling me on the identification of this diverse group of plants was Blue Heron Director Nate Simons. As we moved through the waste-high vegetation, he stopped and exclaimed, “Look, a Baltimore checkerspot!”
I looked down at this medium-sized butterfly, jet black with striking white spots, both wings rimmed on the trailing edge with orange spots. It remained motionless; wings spread allowing me to capture a phone photo.
This is a state rare butterfly found only in high-quality wet meadows and fens. All butterflies have a larval stage before pupating and emerging as adults. Larvae eat plants and for some butterflies, certain plants are preferred. For the Baltimore checkerspot it is the white turtlehead plant. This plant, too, is not common and is special to high-quality, wet environments, which explains why the Baltimore checkerspot is equally rare.
The white turtlehead flower resembles, well, a white turtle head. The plant’s scientific name is Chelone glabra. Cheloniidae is also a family of sea turtles. The flowers occur in clusters toward the top, resembling a group of turtles together looking outward.
But back to butterflies. I mentioned the Baltimore checkerspot discovery to friend and retired curator at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Mark Weldon, and he said, “Oh Fred, that’s a good find! That is not a common butterfly, and they are only active a short time in early summer.”
The adult Baltimore checkerspot lays its eggs on the host turtlehead plant. Larvae feed there and sometimes move to other plants, but the turtlehead plant is key. They overwinter as half-grown caterpillars, emerge the following year and form pupas, which then emerge as adults after a couple of weeks.
Adults feed on flower nectar of milkweeds, viburnum shrubs, and wild roses. And they, in turn, feed the eyes of anyone lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this beautiful butterfly sporting the vivid black cloak with striking white and orange spots.
Part of my summer also finds me and others in northeast Indiana doing volunteer butterfly surveys under the auspices of The Michigan Butterfly Network. It is a citizen science, methodical process of observing and recording the presence of butterfly species. The technique is to slowly walk the exact same route, observe and record all butterflies, taking note of habitat types, time, temperature, windspeed, sky cover, all conditions that affect butterfly presence and activity.
The process is not always easy as some butterflies are small, nondescript, and resemble each other. Identification is difficult as some have fast, hopping, bouncing flight patterns and they don’t light and sit still!
Another good friend and now retired Indiana State Parks Chief Interpretive Naturalist, Mike Ellis, once opined on the basic name “butterfly.” He claimed it a bit of a misnomer.
“There is really nothing “butter” about the insect,” he noted. “Nor is it a fly. A better name would be “flutterby,” which better describes what they do. They flutter by you!”
Great thought, I agreed, but it never caught on.
There are several species of very small brown butterflies that seemingly come out of nowhere and just flutter by you. Some birders call the sparrow group LBJ birds – “Little Brown Jobbies.” I contend the same for this group of small brown butterflies.
I recently discovered and recorded three LBJ butterflies of the Satyr group, the northern pearly eye, the eyed brown, and the little wood satyr. Unlike the open wetland checkerspots, these LBJs prefer woodland habitats.
Some researchers use a butterfly net to catch and more closely observe them for identification. I have found it easier and less likely to injure a butterfly to use a camera. I carry a small point-and-shoot camera with a telescoping lens. When the target alights, if it does, I get a photo I can then enlarge and make my identification. I could never have identified the three small Satyrs without slowing them down for a better look.
Of course, sometimes, they just flutter by.
