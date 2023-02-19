INDIANAPOLIS — Hunters can apply for spring turkey reserved hunts on state and federal properties at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt they apply for.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized draw. An email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes.
Specific hunt information for individual properties can be found by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Spring turkey hunts on Division of Fish & Wildlife properties include:
• Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area
• Aukiki Wetland Conservation Area
• Crosley Fish &Wildlife Area
• Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area
• Fairbanks Landing Fish & Wildlife Area
• Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area
• Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area
• Hillenbrand Fish & Wildlife Area
• Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area
• J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area
• Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area
• Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area
• LaSalle Fish & Wildlife Area
• Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area
• Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area
• Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area
• Willow Slough & and Wildlife Area
• Winamac Fish & Wildlife Area
Spring turkey hunts on National Wildlife Refuges include:
• Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge
• Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge (Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge also has a youth spring turkey hunt reserved draw. The application for the youth hunt is open through March 12.)
Spring turkey hunts on State Parks-managed lakes include:
• Mississinewa Lake
• Salamonie Lake
Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a customer ID number is needed.
In the online system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as hunts with a fee. To register for hunts with no required fee, applicants will still use these prompts: “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place the order to submit their application.
To view draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Applicants should select “click here” under the heading “Reserved Hunts” to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of reserved hunt registrations.
More information on reserved turkey hunting is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
