Indiana fishing and hunting licenses are now available for purchase and are valid from now until March 31, 2022, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced.
The opening day of trout season for inland streams is April 24.
Outdoor recreation and fishing guidebooks for the 2021 season are also available now at retail outlets, state parks, state lakes, state forests and other DNR properties throughout Indiana.
The DNR’s 2021 Indiana Recreation Guide is the one-stop source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns and other DNR properties.
Renew or purchase hunting and fishing licenses online at https://bit.ly/3wnWkN9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.