New adventures spark imagination and pique curiosity.
As we travel down the road of life, we may find ourselves revisiting old haunts and finding something new, something we previously overlooked. No matter how old or how young you are, you can always learn something new or different — you can get to know your world better.
I have learned that positive change is a group effort. One super-motivated person can do a lot, but after a while, that person may begin to feel like an island, like he or she is the only one who cares.
At that point, why bother?
This new column is called “Our World.” We all live on it. We are all responsible for it. And together, we can make great things happen.
“Partners think that collaboration will change the world. Then it doesn’t and they think that it failed. But often the collaboration changed something – the way some part of the system works and delivers outcomes. It is a matter of understanding the nature of change itself.” Shawn Johnson, a member of The Stewardship Network board of directors and managing director of the Center for Natural Resources and Environmental Policy at the University of Montana, opened a Wednesday webinar with this Simon Zadek quote.
Here’s another saying Johnson shared during a one-hour talk on how to foster positive environmental change: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” Interestingly, the day I listened to Johnson’s webinar, a friend used the same quote in conversation.
There are a lot of dire threats staring us in the face, like climate change and wetlands deregulation. There may be solutions we can all get involved in, but change can be difficult.
Johnson suggests collaboration and meaningful relationships where people can share their ideas and not simply echo current paradigms. He says as long as he is learning and growing, he can continue sharing inspiration with others.
As the new land steward at Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, I learned something new during Hoosier Riverwatch training in Michigan City, taught by Ashley Sharkey of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Hoosier Riverwatch is citizen science. At Clear Lake, volunteers have been monitoring the lake and the ditches flowing into it for decades — and they are not the only ones giving their time and effort to northeastern Indiana’s water quality.
Pokagon State Park naturalist Sarah VanHoosier attended the Riverwatch session in Michigan City. Kyle Burchett, program assistant at the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District, attended the E. coli testing training. The people in the class ran the gamut from elected officials to environmental professionals to interested citizens.
We learned how to test dissolved oxygen — aquatic life needs oxygen to survive — for pH, phosphates, nitrates, nitrites, E. coli and turbidity. Turbidity refers to suspended solids in the water. The Hoosier Riverwatch program teaches volunteers to conduct scientific tests, enter data, calculate then determine the water quality index on a scale that ranges from “excellent” to “very bad.” The data is logged at hoosierriverwatch.com and is available to the public.
We spent some time in Trail Creek with nets, fishing out macroinvertabrates, studying them and counting them. The Hoosier Riverwatch guide rates water bugs and creatures in four groups. Those in group one are very intolerant to pollution, so their presence indicates a healthy water body.
E. coli testing requires an incubation period for a water sample. The presence of E. coli — bacteria from the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded creatures — can indicate environmental problems, like failing septic systems. It’s an “indicator bacteria,” said Sharkey, “a starting point.”
Hoosier Riverwatch and other citizen science programs like the Indiana Clean Lakes Program, overseen by Indiana University in partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, are open to everyone. Volunteers can see first-hand what is in their lakes and streams, and with that understanding they can embrace solutions — even if they may sometimes be inconvenient or expensive.
The White River Alliance hosted the Indiana Water Summit Aug. 10-11 in Indianapolis and other water quality efforts continue throughout the year in Indiana “so that people that live here, that call this state home, can continue to have access to clean water,” said Sharkey.
“It’s a team,” she said. “All of us working together.”
