HFH receives donation
CORUNNA — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to aid in hunger relief efforts.
The funds will be used to pay processing fees on donated large game with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies in Indiana.
Bog preserve expanded
ELKHART — The Natural Resources Commission, during its recent bimonthly meeting, approved the addition of 57 acres to Elkhart Bog Nature Preserve in Elkhart County, adding to the existing 159 acres previously dedicated.
This action expands the area of protected bog and associated rare species by adding bog habitat, dry forest and restored sand prairie.
Elkhart Bog is a large wetland formed on top of an old glacial lake. A mat of sedges and sphagnum moss grew across the top, creating a floating mat of peat, plants, and plant roots.
Flora of interest includes purple pitcher plants, bog rosemary, green adder’s mouth orchids, and winterberry holly. Sandhill cranes, spotted turtles, Blanding’s turtles, and marsh wrens are native to the area.
