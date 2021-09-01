I made some accusations last week. I questioned my neighbor Steve, and another friend John, if they had snuck onto my yard when I was gone, or under the guise of darkness, and fertilized my lawn. It seems like I am always mowing this summer. I mow and two days later it looks like a week has passed.
The timely rains and hot, humid weather have been ripe for growing grass. As much as I have been converting lawn to native plant, short-grass prairie, I still seem to be spending more time than I prefer mowing grass. Hmmm… I look around for more areas to convert.
This is the time of year I really appreciate the wilds of our native surroundings. Even while mowing, I pass by clumps of flowering prairie dropseed grass and get that subtle aroma of hot-buttered popcorn. I smile.
And I smile at the yellow sunflowers and all the yellow composites, their bright flower faces looking up and soaking in late summer sun. These are plants of the daisy family, once called Compositae, now called Asteraceae by botanists. It is the largest family of flowering plants. The flower heads are actually many small flowers growing together in clusters (hence composite).
Typical composites have a center disk of tiny, tubular flowers and a surrounding disk of ray flowers. Think daisy and dandelion. Composites come in white and all colors of the rainbow, but it’s yellow that really outshines come September.
We have the scourge for many homeowners, the return of fall dandelions. Related, standing taller, but acceptable to gardeners, we have black-eyed Susans. There are many cultivar varieties in our flowerbeds, but the wild parent stock for most of these, botanists know as Rudbeckia hirta. It is a showy, short-lived perennial that reseeds easily.
Standing a little taller are gray-headed coneflowers with their lovely, soft-yellow, reflexed petals and the tall coreopsis with tall, thin, branching stalks, each supporting a silver dollar-sized bright yellow disk.
Taller yet in native prairies and proudly in the Wooley landscape, is the prairie dock. From huge elephant ear size basal leaves rise 8-foot-tall stalks, each supporting another same dollar-sized bright yellow disk.
And we have true sunflowers. There are several native species. Down in the fen grows the tall or giant sunflower (Helianthus giganteus) reaching 6-7 feet and again with a little bigger than silver dollar-sized yellow flower.
Then there is the common sunflower (Helianthus annuus) a small version of our cultivar varieties. Each year I plant one or two varieties of domestic sunflowers. Many of us plant them in vegetable gardens. Who doesn’t smile when a September sunflower comes full bloom?
When our Joseph was a little boy, we planted a sunflower house, an idea from Ranger Rick magazine, I believe. Seeds were sown in rows that would grow into walls for rooms of a tiny house.
The few years my sweet Jackie taught first grade she would bring home, or I would see on her school bulletin boards, “fwirst” grade artwork. She would always smile and point out their drawings of the sun. You have the circle for the sun. Then lines going out from the circle for the sun rays. Then always in the center of the circle there was a smiley face! Ha! The suns were always happy! So, too, are sunflowers, I think.
I always smile at my row of giant sunflowers against the back fence of the garden. I get pleasure when they bloom and pleasure when the go to seed. All sunflowers become a bird banquet, especially for goldfinches. I enjoy approaching a September patch of tall seeding coreopsis as it gives rise to a small flock of finches.
I might get as much satisfaction from surprise sunflowers. These are the volunteers that emerge from woodchips under our birdfeeders. They sprout from uneaten seed, and I let ‘em go! And go they do, rising, budding, blooming and going to seed, their large heads bumping up against oriole and hummingbird feeders.
It is September, the month of both late summer and early fall. Look around and take note in nature. Find your sunflowers and sunny smiles.
