INDIANAPOLIS — Users of Big Lake (Noble County), Bryant Creek Lake (Monroe County), and Prairie Pond (Pike County) can share their opinions on their experience with DNR via a new online survey. T
he survey is for all users of these lakes, not just anglers.
The survey takes less than one minute to complete. It asks questions about a user’s day at the lake and their satisfaction regarding access, cleanliness, and fishing opportunities.
Signs displaying a QR code have been placed near the access sites at each lake.
Users access the survey by opening the camera app on their mobile phone and holding it over the QR code for a few seconds until the survey notification pops up. When it does, they can tap on the notification to open the survey.
