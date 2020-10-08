FORT WAYNE — Jeff Fairchild of Angola was named a winner in the PBS Age of Nature photography contest held online in September.
Images from the contest will be on display Oct. 12-17 at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, as part of a traveling display that will also visit libraries in South Whitley and Auburn.
Winning images were selected by popular vote on the PBS Fort Wayne Facebook page.
Each image was submitted either through Facebook, Instagram or sent via email directly to the station. The compilation album for the contest included each photo and the top photos were those with the most “likes” on them.
Other winners were Jenna Driver, Huntertown; Jared Christiansen, Fort Wayne; Andrea Baldwin, South Whitley; Dan Rowe, Fort Wayne; Janice Adler, Decatur; and Alyssa Vance, Fort Wayne.
In addition to the traveling exhibit at area libraries, the images will also be published in a 2021 wall calendar, which each finalist will also receive as a prize.
The contest and surrounding events showcase the beauty of local nature and encourage the public to get engaged in nature preservation efforts. This project has been made possible by a grant from PBS as well as local support from Foresight Consulting of Fort Wayne.
This grant also supports the upcoming three-part miniseries, The Age of Nature from PBS, premiering on PBS Fort Wayne on Wednesday. Each episode will focus on three stories that take us beyond the traditional natural history series to answer three questions:
• What have our past mistakes taught us about nature?
• How is our understanding of nature changing the way we live?
• As the challenges we face mount, where are we heading next?
The Age of Nature brings together wildlife film making, science, anthropology and history to shed light on perhaps the biggest story of our time — how an increasing awareness of nature is changing the way we live on earth.
For more information and list of local events surrounding this program, visit PBS Fort Wayne’s website at pbsfortwayne.org/ageofnature/.
The contest album can be found at http://bit.ly/AgeOfNature-Album.
