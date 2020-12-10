A Blue Heron Ministries crew planted “seeds of truth” Saturday at two Steuben County sites.
More aptly, said BHM Executive Director Nate Simons, they could be called “seeds of hope.”
Simons — who titled the day's work Seeds of Truth — chose the word “hope” as his muse for 2020, a year many are eager to put in the past. From memory, he quoted Psalm 8 — a tribute to God’s creation of humans and their duty to “the animals of the wild, the birds in the sky and the fish in the sea.”
The seeds planted Sunday at Lake George and in the Lake James area can “make things look new again,” said Simons.
They were collected by BHM volunteers this fall and represent thousands of dollars worth of wildflowers and native grasses. Some were shared with the Lake George Conservancy District, which continues to beautify 60 acres purchased by Lake George area residents in 2004 to avoid a truck stop development there.
The BHM group, women and men volunteering their time on a cold Saturday afternoon, slogged through sticky mud at the 20-by-140-foot Lake George plot that will be a colorful prairie when the seeds sprout next year.
They spread a “rich mix,” Simons said, generous in the number of seeds and species.
At BHM headquarters near Lake James, they sowed a mother lode of seeds, from tiny almost imperceptible nuggets to feathery fronds, on 6/10s of an acre. Thirty-eight species, 33 of them showy forbes, were strewn. The grasses chosen for the project are all medium to short varieties that will allow the beauty of the flowering plants to take center stage.
The December seed scattering has been observed by the nonprofit BHM since 2002 at various locations in all types of weather, said Simons. He remembers wearing a T-shirt on one balmy day and on another, battling through snow.
The seeds were collected at various northeastern Indiana locations. It was a bumper year for white wild indigo, said Simons, so it will be pronounced in the BHM prairie. Other species included varieties of clover, goldenrod and asters along with sweet everlasting, butterfly milkweed, tall ironweed, yellow coneflower and black-eyed Susan.
It is important to use native seeds whenever possible, said Simons, because they are acclimated to local weather patterns and have a greater likelihood of taking root than seeds ordered from a random web site. BHM puts a focus on primitive landscape, recreating oak-studded prairies that may have been prevalent before trees were clear-cut, Native Americans were forced to leave the land and it was tilled and shaped into agricultural fields.
Saturday, Simons shared a definition of hope: “It is the confident expectation that a promised event or condition will happen or will become true. It implies that we wait for it to occur with confidence, eagerness and patience.”
The annual seed planting during the first week of December emulates natural conditions, when seeds trickle from dried, spent flowers, blowing in stiff fall breezes. They fall to the ground where they wait for the snow to press them into the ground then provide life-giving moisture in the spring.
Some seeds may not germinate immediately, said Simons, noting the patience part of hope — possibly taking year or two for optimum results.
“It has been said of this age that we are a people who live ‘in between,’” Simons shared with his volunteers over sweet snacks and cocoa, another BHM December tradition. He said BHM’s work is a way to live “in between” and an expression of hope.
