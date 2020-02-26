The 101 Lakes Trust’s annual writing contest is about birds.
The theme for the contest — which provides cash prizes for top youth and adult entries — is birds which depend on water for their survival.
Adults and children can enter their writing in one of two categories — poetry or prose. Awards are presented in both poetry and prose categories.
First place gets $50, second place $25 and third place $10.
Writers are asked to send their entries to Amy Oberlin at 107 N. Martha St., Angola IN 46703 or to aoberlin@kpcmedia.com. Name, address and telephone number must be included.
The contest is sponsored by the 101 Lakes Trust and The Herald Republican. Three judges will review the entries following the May 1 deadline and select winners.
The contest encourages people to be creative and immerse themselves in nature.
The theme as presented on the contest flier is: “I am a bird. I can fly. If not for the water I might die. Who am I?”
When the flier was shown to a Carlin Park Elementary School fourth-grade class, one of the students, Lucy Yagodinski, raised her hand.
“Wouldn’t any bird die without water?” Lucy asked.
A wise thought indeed, Lucy.
The 101 Lakes Trust mission is “to protect and enhance Steuben County’s natural and built environment of lakes, rolling hills, streams and neighborhoods and to stimulate and support a sense of community through conservation, management, education and research.” The organization has been in existence 13 years, an offshoot of the Steuben County Lakes Council.
The 101 Lakes Trust Board of Directors meets in the Steuben County Community Foundation board room on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. A formal meeting will not be held in March because board members will be attending the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting March 11 at Angola Christian Church, 1297 N. C.R. 200W.
Both the 101 Lakes Trust and the SWCD aim to protect local water bodies. The 101 Lakes Trust now oversees two Steuben County conservation easements, made possible through land purchases on local lake shores by Ryan Lee Matthews.
Conservation easements are the “number one tool available for protecting privately owned land,” according to the Washington D.C.-based Land Trust Alliance, a policy and education association for land trusts in the U.S.
A conservation easement is a legal agreement a landowner makes with a nonprofit trust to limit the type and amount of development on the property in perpetuity. It is part of the property’s deed and transfers with any sale.
Matthews’ aim has been to purchase and protect rare bits of undeveloped shoreline in the 101 Lakes country. He has established conservation easements with the 101 Lakes Trust at Lake Meserve and Arrowhead Lake. The 101 Lakes Trust operates Powers Reserve in western Steuben County and was integral in the creation of Trine State Recreation Area, adjacent to Pokagon State Park on the site of a former Christian camp.
