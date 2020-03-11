INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives removed some protections from Indiana wetlands this year.
A bill allowing work on state-regulated drainage ditches without Indiana Department of Environmental Management permits, when it pertains to wetlands, was approved March 3 by a 58-37 vote, with four representatives excused from the vote and one not voting.
The vote occurred “largely along party lines,” according to a March 3 report on the Indianapolis Star’s website. The Star has closely followed the bill, which the Hoosier Environmental Council says exposes Indiana wetlands to damage.
A Feb. 17 article in the Star suggests SB 229 is political, possibly narcissistic, while being negligent of environmental concerns. Its author, Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, and Hamilton County Surveyor Kent Ward, the article says, may have created the legislation to get back at IDEM for a $140,000 fine “to restore a wetlands the county cut down while repairing such a drainage system.”
The bill originally had been intended to be heard by the House Local Government Committee, chaired by Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, but then went to the House Environmental Committee chaired by Rep. David Wolkins, R-Warsaw.
Whether it went before a committee with a title that had “government” in it or a committee purportedly interested in the environment, the latest version of the bill comes down to a “fiscal impact” statement. It says:
“The bill provides that a permit is not required from IDEM for the reconstruction or maintenance of a regulated drain for purposes of the law concerning state regulated wetlands, if the reconstruction or maintenance of a regulated drain occurs within an existing regulated drainage easement under the drainage law. It also provides that property owners may jointly apply for a permit under the flood control law.”
In its explanation of expenditures, it says the bill could potentially reduce the workload of IDEM.
IDEM, along with several environmental groups, including the Hoosier Environmental Council, the Indiana Wildlife Association and the Sierra Club of Indiana, opposed the bill.
“Given how important lakes are to Northeast Indiana, this bill has special import for places like Steuben County, since wetlands are superb in absorbing floodwater, sediments and pollutants,” said Jesse Kharbanda, executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council.
The Indiana Isolated Wetlands Law was created in 2003 to preserve Indiana wetlands that aren’t federally protected. Indiana has already lost more than 85% of its original wetlands, according to HEC.
The legislative session ended Wednesday.
There are 100 seats on the Indiana House of Representatives, 33 of them are Democrats and 67 Republicans.
Looking at the vote, 58-37, it appears four Republicans chose to vote against deregulation. The rest voted with their party.
Is relaxing protections on important natural resources a “party” issue? Is it something that should be tossed around as a grudge?
In northeastern Indiana, hopefully municipal and county planners realize the consequences of unnaturally flooding a wetland or filling it with silt.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency compares the vibrancy of wetland ecosystems to coral reefs and rain forests.
“Wetlands are important features in the landscape that provide numerous beneficial services for people and for fish and wildlife,” says the EPA. “Protecting wetlands can protect our safety and welfare.”
Wetlands protect and improve water quality, offer shoreline erosion control, provide fish and wildlife habitats, store floodwaters and maintain surface water flow during dry periods. They also provide “opportunities for recreation and aesthetic appreciation and natural products for our use at no cost,” says the EPA.
Some things go beyond “fiscal impact.” Wetlands help protect the livelihood of humans and animals.
In a time when people are locking down to protect against a deadly coronavirus, should we not be thinking more compassionately about human survival? Should we not be thinking of ways to preserve the environmental protections God gave us?
