Indiana's state tree is a fast-growing, showy variety that adds depth to local woodlands.
On a recent trip to McClue Reserve in rural Steuben County, tulip trees towered into vast blue skies. While most deciduous trees are bare in the wintertime after dropping their leaves, tulip branches wear shaggy brown flower-shaped seed pods.
"Tulip tree seeds, maturing in summer and persisting into winter, provide food for both birds and mammals, including finches, cardinals, quail, mice, red squirrels, gray squirrels and rabbits," says the Arbor Day Foundation.
Eventually the dried seed sacks drop to the ground to make way for distinctive bright green leaves that resemble tulip flowers in May and June.
"They’re shaped much like a tulip with greenish-yellow petals blushed with orange on the inside. Because they generally are found high in the leaf canopy, the flowers often go unnoticed until they drop off after pollination," says Extension Educator Rosie Lerner in a Purdue University report.
Nectar oozes from the flowers in early May, says a May 11, 2010 article in the Washington Post, attracting pollinators. "The flowers are a big draw for hummingbirds and honeybees. A 20-foot tree can produce 8 pounds of nectar, which bees are able to convert into 4 pounds of dark amber honey," the article says.
The leaves have a large, v-shaped notch at the tip.
Tulip trees are well suited to the soils of Indiana but can be found in nearly every state east of the Mississippi River, from southern New England to northern Florida, says the National Park Service.
"Because it transplants easily and grows fast, tulip tree is a popular choice for planting in the home yard. But don’t be fooled by its small size in the nursery. Give it plenty of room in your landscape plan. The tulip tree can reach as tall as 190 feet where it’s allowed to thrive, but it is more likely to reach 70 feet in height as a mature landscape specimen," says Lerner.
Because they grow tall and straight with limbs concentrated in the canopy, tulip trees are favored for building, said Fred Wooley, a retired state park naturalist.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the Swenson lodges were made from tulip wood," Wooley said, referring to historic structures at what is now Trine State Recreation Area in Steuben County.
Tulip was favored by the Potawatomi Indians for canoes, Wooley said.
"The root of the tulip tree can be used as a lemon-like flavoring agent in spruce beer. The bark contains 'tulipiferine,' which is said to have powerful effects on the heart and nervous system," says an article about tulip trees on the web page for Shenadoah National Park in Virginia, where the tallest groves of trees are tulip. "Tea made from the bark has historically been used to make an aromatic stimulant tonic, which is said to be beneficial in the treatment of rheumatism, chronic gastric and intestinal diseases, dysentery, coughs and hysteria. Externally, the tea is used as a wash and a poultice on wounds and boils. The raw green bark can be chewed for its purported aphrodisiac effects, and the root bark and seeds have been used to expel worms from the body."
Adopted as Indiana's state tree in 1931, the tulip tree carries lore, benefits and value that Hoosiers can take pride in.
