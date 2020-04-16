BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eighth-grade English students taught by Becky Travis at Prairie Heights Middle School spent the third quarter of the school year raising $1,500 for WIRES, the New South Wales Wildlife Information and Rescue Education Service.
“Their initial goal was to raise $600 by the end of the quarter,” Travis said. “The original project was a class-wide effort to both raise money and awareness as well as make crafted items such as pouches to house rescued animals.”
The fundraising committee, she said, organized several fundraisers including a hat and pajama day for the school and tables to collect donations at sporting events.
“The other efforts were rendered redundant when a global outpouring of crafted donations overwhelmed Australian rescuers,” she said. “But students were able to apply their writing and communication skills to the task.”
Students took on the efforts and planning and Travis said she could not be more proud of the good work they were able to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.