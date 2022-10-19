LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park will have a wide variety of activities featuring fall and Halloween in the coming days.
Here are the activities planned at Pokagon, typically led by the Naturalist Service.
Friday, Oct. 21
11 a.m.— Birding 101: Birding is an excellent hobby for those who enjoy the outdoors, and Pokagon is home to a wide variety of birds. Come to the Nature Center to learn the basics of birding and put your new identification skills to the test with a short 3⁄4-mile hike. Bring a pair of binoculars or borrow a pair from the park.
Saturday, Oct. 22
11 a.m. — Indiana State Parks, Treasurers in Your Own Backyard: Join up in the Nature Center Auditorium to watch a one-hour film on the history of Indiana State Parks.
2 p.m. — Doggy Date Hike: It’s National Make a Dog’s Day! Treat your four-legged friend to a self-guided walk on Trail 1. Along the way, look for stations to learn about canines in the wild and how they compare to their domesticated ancestors. Afterward, pets will receive a tasty treat! Begin at the Nature Center.
Sunday, Oct. 23
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Find the Leaves Scavenger Hunt: Head over to the Nature Center to pick up a “Common Trees of Indiana” brochure. Then head out into the park and find at least seven of these fallen leaves. Return to the Nature Center by 3 p.m. and show your leaves to the naturalist to win a small prize.
Friday, Oct. 28
7-9 p.m. Night Hike to Hell’s Point: This self-guided hike begins at the Trail 3 trailhead in the Potawatomi Inn’s lower parking lot.
Saturday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fall Paint Out at Trine State Recreation Area
10-11:30 a.m. Pumpkin Carving Contest on the CCC Shelter Lawn
1-2 p.m. Happy Owl-Oween live raptor show on the CCC Shelter Lawn
3-3:30 p.m. Puppet Show with Thr Roz Puppets at the CCC Shelter
5-6:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treating in Campground 3
7-7:45 p.m. Spooky Stories with LouAnn Homan at the CCC Shelter
Sunday, Oct. 30
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Instructions can be picked up at the Nature Center.
All Weekend
Campsite Halloween Decorating Contest: Cast your ballot to vote for the best decorations in each campground. Ballots are collected at the Campground Gate throughout the weekend. Each winner will receive a voucher for two nights of camping at Pokagon. Winners will be announced on the Pokagon Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 31. There will be one winner in each campground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.