Wallace Stegner, an American writer and historian, called national parks “the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.” We can say exactly the same about our state parks and our other public lands as well.
Thanks to visionaries including Richard Lieber, in the early 20th century Indiana joined the national movement to protect America’s natural heritage with the establishment of our first two state parks — McCormick’s Creek and Turkey Run. Lieber went on to become the first director of the Indiana Department of Conservation (now the Indiana Department of Natural Resources). Botanist Charles Deam who became Indiana’s first state forester was a pioneer in forest restoration and catalogued the wonderful plant diversity of our native forests and other ecosystems in four books including Trees of Indiana and Flora of Indiana.
Other biologists and naturalists worked to document the state’s unique natural areas and called for a system of dedicated nature preserves. The Indiana General Assembly in 1967 passed a law providing for the protection of these very special and distinctive areas, many of which were described by the Indiana Natural Areas Survey in a landmark publication, “Natural Areas of Indiana and their Preservation.”
Meet the parks
That first state park in Owen County — McCormick’s Creek State Park — protected a small part of Indiana’s distinctive karst region of caves, sinkholes and underground creeks. At Turkey Run, along Sugar Creek, the splendid sandstone ravines of west—central Indiana with their glacial relict plant communities can be explored every day of the year.
Along the shores of Lake Michigan, a group of visionary women including Dorothy Buell came together under the banner of Save the Dunes Council and succeeded in preserving a larger landscape surrounding Indiana Dunes State Park, which became Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore (now Indiana Dunes National Park). Progress was about to do away with the undulating sand dunes, bogs and wetlands, and savanna—like woodlands that are now protected in these two public parks.
In Northeast Indiana, Gene Stratton-Porter wrote about the Limberlost swamp in a series of popular books. Today parts of the Limberlost swamp are protected as nature preserves including Loblolly Marsh Wetland, along with the home where she wrote her books. This region is also home to Indiana’s numerous natural lakes, a result of glacial retreat. Pokagon State Park boasts scenic Lake James and Snow Lake shorelines along with unique topographical features like kames, eskers and moraines. At Chain O’Lakes State Park Hoosiers can enjoy a pleasant float trip between nine kettle lakes of northern Indiana.
To the south, Spring Mill State Park features more of Indiana’s cave country, where you can take a boat trip in Twin Caves where the endangered Hoosier cavefish lives and wander through the majestic old growth forest in Donaldson’s Woods, listening to the captivating song of the wood thrush. Farther south are the rugged hills of Harrison-Crawford State Forest, where the Blue River — a state designated natural and scenic river — flows to the Ohio River. One of Indiana’s most interesting and rare animals lives in the Blue River — the state—endangered hellbender, a giant salamander dependent on clean, undisturbed waters.
New properties
More recent additions to Indiana’s conservation lands include Goose Pond and Kankakee Sands. Goose Pond State Fish and Wildlife Area in Greene County, a former glacial basin, is quite simply a bird magnet. Here, visitors may see thousands of sandhill cranes, American white pelicans, and the endangered whooping crane, along with over 250 additional bird species.
The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands project restored and protected a remnant of the great midwestern prairie that extended into northwest Indiana. American bison, once native to Indiana, have been reintroduced and roam this 8,400-acre nature preserve.
Besides protected state lands, outstanding natural areas are protected by our many local land trusts, whose nature preserves are protecting unique wetlands, plant communities, old growth woods, lakeshores, and stream valleys. Our national lands include the rich hardwood forests and rugged hills of the Hoosier National Forest, the aforemntioned Indiana Dunes National Park, and three national wildlife refuges — Muscatatuck, Patoka River, and the largest at 50,000 acres, Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge north of Madison, a globally — important bird area where grassland birds including the Henslow’s sparrow live nearby deep forest birds including the Cerulean warbler.
Several state parks recognize the indigenous people who first roamed and settled Indiana. Mounds State Park in Anderson includes sites where the Adena and Hopewell people built great mounds. Near Lafayette, Prophetstown State Park recognizes Indiana’s earliest residents including the Shawnee people who had a settlement at the confluence of the Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.
If we want to leave a better Indiana for future generations, those of us here now must do all we can to conserve and protect more public parks, forests, trails, wildlife habitats, streams and lakes. Let’s embrace this “best idea” and resolve to undertake this action for the coming year and those after.
