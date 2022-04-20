Spring Mill Inn to Close in November for Major Renovations
MITCHELL — Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovation beginning Nov. 13. Reopening is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
The 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities, and overnight lodging.
Funding for this project is provided through an infusion of dollars to address deferred maintenance needs in Indiana State Parks and other DNR properties by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana General Assembly. The base budget for the project is $10 million.
The primary goal of the project is modernization of all mechanical systems while retaining the historic, natural look and feel of the public spaces and guest rooms.
The work includes replacement of water lines, fire alarms, sprinklers, and HVAC. The project also includes installing new windows and doors, making accessibility upgrades, as well as making additional guest room furnishing and bathroom upgrades, and replacing the existing swimming pool with a splash pad.
“Complete closure of one of our most iconic Indiana State Park inns for more than a year is a difficult decision,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner. “However, the modernization of the inn’s ‘behind the scenes’ safety and comfort systems is best accomplished with this approach.
“When guests can return, they will appreciate the improvements from the moment they check-in at the new centrally located welcome desk to their renovated rooms.”
All inn associates will remain employed during the renovation, working in other areas of the park or at other inn locations. The inn will maintain an office with telephone and electronic communications inside the park to answer questions, make day-to-day contacts, and conduct future sales meetings. Its location will be announced once established.
The Spring Mill Inn opened in 1939. Indiana State Parks’ other six inns, including Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park in Steuben County, will be open and available for overnight lodging, conferences, weddings and receptions, and other events. Information is at IndianaInns.com.
Additional information is at on.IN.gov/springmillsp or at on.IN.gov/spring-mill-inn.
