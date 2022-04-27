HUNTERTOWN — Women interested in experiencing a relaxing, fun-filled day in the outdoors and meeting new friends are invited to the National Wild Turkey Federation Women in the Outdoors event on June 11, at the Izaak Walton League, 17100 Griffin Road, Huntertown.
Women and girls ages 12 and up are encouraged to attend. Hands-on instruction will be provided by friendly experts trained to work with beginners and participants of all skill levels.
The event, which begins at 8 a.m., includes such activities like:
• Shooting
• Archery
• Fishing
• Birding
• Self-defense
• Outdoor cooking and camping
• Outdoors crafts
• And much more!
Participation is $65, or 2 for $120, payable by May 28. The fee rises to $75 per person after May 28. Pre-registration is required to attend.
For more information about this event and to request a registration form, please contact Charita Niedermeyer at thehuntress98@hotmail.com or 484-6041. Find the group on Facebook at “Women in the Outdoors — Three Rivers Chapter.”
Since its inception in 1998, the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Women in the Outdoors program has introduced women throughout North America to outdoor enjoyment.
For more information about the Women in the Outdoors program, call 800-THE-NWTF or visit nwtf.org/about/hunting-heritage/wito.
