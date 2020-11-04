Indiana Audubon Society is taking nominations for birding sites and destinations to be inducted into the Indiana Birding Trail, joining 60 of the state’s best bird watching destinations, which include a variety of local sites.
Nominations are due Dec. 1 for inclusion in the trail in 2021. Among the properties already on the trail are Noble County's Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area in Steuben and LaGrange counties and Pokagon State Park and Wing Haven Nature Preserve in Steuben County.
"These sites help highlight the state’s diverse bird populations and the high-quality habitats that support them," said a news release from the Indiana Audubon Society.
Established this year, the Indiana Birding Trail is a joint effort between Indiana Audubon, the Department of Natural Resources and local and county park systems to highlight the best bird watching sites that host upwards of 400 species of birds found in Indiana.
"The original 60 chosen sites will continue to grow to bring awareness of bird populations and to provide a single source to finding the best birding the state has to offer," said the news release.
Five new sites will be evaluated based on selection of bird species seen, amenities and accessibility, nearby tourism offerings and other parks. The full list of current sites is at indianabirdingtrail.com along with nomination information.
The number of northeastern Indiana locations on the birding trail shows local residents' dedication to nature and the wildlife that flourishes in it.
In addition, a number of area municipalities have been deemed Indiana Audubon Society Bird Town Indiana communities. They include Rome City, Fort Wayne, Kendalllville, Albion and Auburn.
