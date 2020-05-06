For bird enthusiasts, the month of May is arguably the most exciting. It’s the spring migration when birds that spent the winter in warmer regions return to their breeding grounds. For some that’s right here in northeast Indiana, for others, they travel further north to upper Michigan or further to the boreal forests and beyond of northern Canada.
The spring migration actually starts late winter for some species, like the red-winged blackbird, the males pushing north and into winter and wetlands in mid February. The eastern phoebe takes its chance on a warm mid-March breeze carrying it into our seemingly lifeless backyards and barnyards. Killdeer and woodcocks bring their piercing peeps and peents in early-mid April.
In May though, is when the feathers fly and our woods, wetlands, open fields and prairies, and lawns come alive with spring migration. Male spring birds are in their feathered finest, new plumage, the most colorful in males of most species. They emerge from the south in full regalia like Easter morning churchgoers in clean and crisp Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes.
There is a fall migration too, it’s just less spectacular. The males molt feathers losing that spring splendor and blend with the more drably colored females. The movement is gradual. We don’t get a sudden announced departure. One day we just think, “Hey, I have not seen a catbird for awhile…” We don’t notice our summer chipping sparrows are gone, until we see our first wintering tree sparrows coming in from the north.
It is sort of that way with the spring migration for our winter residents. I am still hearing that very pretty and plaintive call of the white-throated sparrow. I love it, one of my favorite calls. I know they will soon leave for up their breeding grounds up north, but I honestly can’t tell you when I last saw its sparrow-like relative, the dark-eyed junco. It was last week… I think… maybe the week before… I just know it is gone, leaving with no notice. When I saw it pecking under the red-osier dogwood a week or two ago, I noted it was late, being in April. That bird may have just picked up its last Wooley millet seed, gave me a nod, and spun to head across the border for its nest site in the Upper Peninsula. I had no idea.
There is no mistaking when birds arrive though. May arrivals take on great fanfare, for birds and bird lovers. The birds are not only striking in new spring plumage, but vocal in spring calls shouting out to claim a nesting site or a breeding partner.
The fanfare follows for bird enthusiasts. For the most ardent of birders, it is the second week of May, the seemingly height of bird migration. Most northern resident species are passing through. Birders in northern Ohio on the shores of Lake Erie call it the “Biggest Week of Birding.” Throngs of birders weighted with binoculars, cameras, and field guides fill boardwalks and trails along miles of natural areas following the Lake Erie coast.
For most backyard birders, the best is this first week of May. It is uncanny how simultaneously over just a few days a number of high profiles species return and become active. Rose-breasted grosbeaks and indigo buntings return and hammer the seed feeders that until this week were attended to mostly by blackbirds, cardinals and the normal suspects of titmice, chickadees, and nuthatches.
At the same time, we get orioles (both Baltimore and orchards at the Wooleys) and ruby-throated hummingbirds arriving and clamoring to the now popular and available in any store selling bird feeding supplies, sugar water and jelly bowl bird feeders.
I got our first Baltimore oriole on April 29. At the moment I saw it was I was at the kitchen sink cleaning the feeders for such, just retrieved from winter storage. It was like calendar work. On April 29 and 30, my phone and e-mail in-boxes lit up with reports from friends, colleagues, and family throughout Steuben County, Waterloo, Indianapolis, Bloomington, Brown County, and over in Illinois, all reporting that “their” orioles have arrived! It is a great testament to the distances these birds can fly in just a couple of days’ time.
I had one friend ask, “When do house wrens come back?” I had to think, it might be that second week of May. Not so, May 1. Boom! House wrens are back! I heard that bubbly call in the late morning and, wasting no time, two were very enthusiastically calling from the tops of two different bird houses. Within three days they have visited and sung from every box in the yard.
So now we are into it. Sugar water feeders are out and ready. I’m getting reports of hummers, but one has yet to show up at our feeders.
You can’t beat this backyard birding. Sure, the spectacular migrants are quickly moving through treetops, but right at ground and kitchen window level are summer residents, just as interesting.
Yesterday a female cardinal was just motionless in bare dogwood branches. A male flew in and alighted on the same branch, sidestepped down, and touched her beak with his. What looked like a sweet kiss was an equally sweet sharing of food from the male to female. This is a regular part of cardinal courting and occurs in other species in springtime. Later, we will see both adults doing the same for this year’s offspring. That too, is precious to watch. The young birds often vigorously shake their wings in a “feed me, feed me, feed me,” toddler-like demand.
You say you have some quiet time indoors at the moment? It’s not so quiet out your windows if you must stay inside, or out on the back deck or patio. Enjoy.
