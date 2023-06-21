Environmental protection and fiscal responsibility are inextricably linked. As one of the many young Hoosiers who will inherit the environment and public finances that our adult leaders leave behind, I wish our state legislators understood this.
Anyone who follows environmental legislation in Indiana knows that wetlands regulation is a hot-button issue in the Statehouse.
Over the past several years, most of Indiana’s Republican legislators — many of whom hold ties to land development industries such as construction and agriculture — have done everything at their disposal to chip away at Indiana’s wetlands statute. These legislators occasionally acknowledge that wetlands offer environmental benefits. However, it isn’t just the environment that benefits when we protect wetlands—Hoosiers’ pocketbooks benefit, too.
Climate change is making Indiana warmer and wetter. According to Purdue University’s Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment, average annual precipitation in Indiana has increased by 15% since 1895. By 2050, Indiana will experience an additional 6% to 8% increase in annual rainfall.
As precipitation and flooding rise in Indiana, many cities will not be able to handle extreme rain events with their existing stormwater infrastructure — especially cities that do not separate their stormwater from their wastewater. These are called combined sewer systems, and when they overflow, Hoosier communities and waterways are flooded and polluted.
To prevent flooding, cities increasingly have to spend huge sums of money to upgrade their stormwater infrastructure. Indianapolis is spending $2 billion over 20 years to reduce its combined sewer system overflows. Fort Wayne is spending $135 million this year to increase its sewer system’s capacity. At the federal level, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, over $12 billion is being spent on wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.
There is nothing wrong with the government and public utilities fulfilling their duties under the Clean Water Act of 1972 to protect the environment and public health. But what if these levels of spending were unnecessary? If only there was some magical tool that could reduce flooding and thereby decrease the price tags of these upgrades!
There is, and it’s called wetlands. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, one wetland acre can store, recharge, and purify over a million gallons of water. Wetlands are like giant sponges gifted by nature. (Of course, this comparison would work better if sponges purified and recharged water, stored billions of tons of climate-polluting carbon dioxide, and provided habitat for some of the most vulnerable species.)
Indiana has already lost 80% of its wetlands over the last 250 years. Every wetland acre that we conserve saves taxpayers money on water infrastructure costs. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has determined that conserving one wetland acre saves us $248 in water purification costs and $2,270 in water storage costs.
Despite this, Indiana’s legislators are taking us in the wrong direction. In 2021, legislators passed Senate Enrolled Act 389, which eliminated or reduced protections for the vast majority of Indiana’s isolated wetlands, sparing only those deemed to have significant ecological or hydrologic importance, which are designated as “Class III” wetlands. However, earlier this year, Indiana’s House of Representatives attempted to narrow the definition of “Class III” wetlands. Fortunately, this legislation did not make it past the finish line, but it may reappear next year.
A strong state-level wetlands statute is critical because the federal government is protecting less and less wetlands. In May, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency that the Clean Water Act—which grants the Environmental Protection Agency authority to regulate wetlands—only applies to wetlands with a “continuous surface connection” to relatively permanent bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and streams. The state legislators who question the necessity of state-level regulation fail to recognize the federal government’s ever-shrinking jurisdiction over wetlands.
We can keep more money in Hoosiers’ pockets if we have the courage to do so. State-level wetlands conservation means fiscal responsibility, and fiscal responsibility means state-level wetlands conservation. It is time Indiana’s legislators understood that.
