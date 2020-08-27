FREMONT — This summer, an orb weaver spider we’ve affectionately named Fran has called our patio doorway at our Fremont home, her home, spinning her orb-shaped web each night to help keep the small flying insect population under control.
After a few nights of watching Fran do her thing (and watching her grow seemingly overnight) I decided I had to know more about her, so off to the internet I went.
I first had to use a smartphone app called Picture Insect, which was free in the Android app store, to prove to my husband that no, Fran was not a wolf spider and yes, she is indeed harmless to humans. He’s not a spider fan, but I find them fascinating, especially if they stay outside where they belong.
I never did confirm, online or otherwise, if Fran was male or female. Though in some research it did appear that Fran may be a hump-backed orb weaver, which is common in North and Central America. Males are smaller than the females, and judging by Fran being around the size of a nickel, I’d say she’s probably female.
Most nights, Fran starts her web weaving around 8:30 p.m., catching things like gnats, mosquitoes, flies and the occasional moth.
She’s pretty speedy, most of the time, and has a web the width of the back door and about half the height of the door constructed before 9 p.m.
Wikipedia says many orb weaving spiders will build a new web daily, and Fran is no exception to that rule. By the time I let the dog out around 7 a.m. each morning, her web is gone and Fran is tucked up in the corner of our door frame.
Her daytime hiding also trends with what Wikipedia says for orb weavers, as it says they are most active in the evening and tend to hide during the day.
The Orkin website says many orb weavers begin to consume the silks of their web as morning dawns to take in some of the moisture from the dew that has settled on the silk. It prevents larger animals from getting caught in the web.
When Fran was smaller, she was almost completely invisible when hiding in her corner. As she’s grown, you can now see some of her body and the tips of her legs sticking out.
Despite having watched Fran for a couple of weeks now, watching her weave her web at night is yet to get boring.
We haven’t found (or looked for) an egg sac, but Orkin says each sac can contain hundreds of eggs, which would mean more Frans in the future.
Male orb weavers, being smaller, can often be the female spider’s first meal post-mating.
Orb weaver bites pose little threat to humans, as Orkin says the venom is comparable to that of a bee sting with no long-term complications unless the bite victim is hyper-allergic to the spider’s venom.
These spiders do, however, inject this venom to their insect prey to paralyze the prey and get them wrapped in silk to save for later.
We will continue to enjoy Fran’s web-making and bug-capturing skills in our yard for as long as she wants to stay.
After all, a harmless spider in her natural habitat should be left alone.
