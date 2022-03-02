It was the second week of January I believe, I received a note from friend Dinah in southern Indiana, commenting on the pleasant call of a male cardinal that sunny day. That caught my attention as we were less than one month into official winter and up north, it was certainly winter with frigid cold temperatures. The bird sounds around our home and feeders were limited to the occasional scolding of blue jays and the chip call notes of other seed eaters.
Still though, a month into winter, the days were indeed getting longer. That fact combined with sunny, warmer days, will provoke spring-like courting and territorial type calling of some songbirds. Dinah’s singing red cardinal was a clear example.
I always feel as the days lengthen the bird calls become more pronounced. The “yank-yank-yank” of the white-breasted nuthatch is more enthusiastic, as if it is feeling the longer days and breeding season ahead.
Come February, days continue to lengthen, and more thaws occur. The winter resident birds not only vocalize more but we begin to see the return of other birds. The earliest to return are those species who have hardy members of their kind toughing out our winters here.
Robins come to mind. Some lingered in protected areas and low woodlands, seeking what fruits they could find all winter. Come early March, we see more show up in agricultural fields and fence rows, joining those hardy few that remained all winter, or came down from up north and stopped here. While some people still look for and are understandably excited to see “spring’s first robin,” it’s not the true harbinger of spring for most birders and nature enthusiasts.
Another refreshing call I’ve been enjoying for the past week and have been getting reports of others doing the same throughout Indiana, is that of the sandhill crane. I should say cranes, plural, as large flocks are now making their way north. The sandhill crane is also sometimes seen and heard in area fields and marshes in winter. Six of the 42 Pokagon Christmas Bird Counts the end of every December have tallied sandhill cranes.
Nothing says spring is near as the calls of migrating flocks of cranes heading north. The sound is first very distant. You stop and cock your head. I liken the first notes to that of a distant barking dog, almost goose-like in pitch, but when closer, there is no mistaking the deep, rolling, trumpeting calls of sandhill cranes. It is a primitive sound and to hear a crane chorus is a transport back in time.
Aldo Leopold best described sandhill cranes and their calling in “Marshland Elegy” of A Sand County Almanac. “Our ability to perceive quality in nature begins, as in art, with the pretty. It expands through successive stages of the beautiful to values as yet uncaptured by language. The quality of cranes lies, I think, in this higher gamut, as yet beyond the reach of words.” He continues, “When we hear his call, we hear no mere bird. We hear the trumpet in the orchestra of evolution. He is the symbol of our untamable past, of that incredible sweep of millennia which underlies and conditions the daily affairs of birds and men.”
Friend and fellow birder (and Leopold enthusiast) John Schaust was visiting last week. It was a chilly but beautiful sunny day. We stood out from the house, the fen an earshot away, discussing the now returning sandhill cranes. We discussed their territorial and courting unison calls down in the fen. John commented on the migrating flocks, that phenomenon when you first hear them, they become louder and louder, but still undetectable, until way high ribbons and loose “Vs” of light-colored birds flying north appear against the deep blue sky.
The one bird that birders might agree on being the harbinger of spring is the red-winged blackbird. Though you might come across a straggler in winter, to see one of these pop up at your feeder or along a cattail marsh, just screams, “Spring is coming!”
I saw my first redwing two weeks ago, Feb. 17. I received a text from friend Mary in LaGrange that same day; she seeing her first redwing at her feeders. The reports started rolling in. Andy in Waterloo, his first the next day, the 18th. Mike in LaGrange, his first the next day, Feb. 19. My brother Gege in Illinois, at roughly the same latitude, had his first on the 19th.
These are all males. Two of these observers mentioned seeing only yellow on the shoulders. The red is there, just covered with feathers leaving the lower yellow band of feathers exposed. Just males and at your feeders, they do not need to “show off.” In a few weeks the females will arrive. By that time, the males and potential mates will be busy in marshes and fields. With male territorial and courtship behavior kicking into overdrive, those red wing epaulets will be blazing red flashes.
Spring will have arrived …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.